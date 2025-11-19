Knee Replacement Surgery Market Analysis Report 2025-2035: Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun, and DePuy Synthes Lead Innovations by Continually Innovating and Improving Patient Outcomes

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Replacement Surgery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Procedure Type, Product Type, Application, End User, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Knee replacement surgery is a medical procedure designed to replace a damaged or worn-out knee joint with an artificial implant. It is typically recommended for patients suffering from severe knee conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, or knee injuries, that cause pain, stiffness, and loss of function. The surgery involves removing the damaged parts of the knee joint and replacing them with prosthetic components made of materials like metal, plastic, or ceramic.



There are different types of knee replacement surgeries, including total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and revision surgeries, each tailored to the severity and location of the damage. The procedure is typically followed by a rehabilitation process that includes physical therapy to restore strength, flexibility, and mobility.



While knee replacement surgery offers significant benefits, such as pain relief and improved quality of life, it also carries some risks, including infection, blood clots, and implant failure. Technological advancements, such as robotic-assisted surgery and custom implants, have improved surgical precision and patient outcomes, making knee replacement a highly effective solution for restoring knee function and alleviating chronic pain.



One of the primary drivers of the knee replacement surgery market is the rising prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and other degenerative joint diseases, particularly among the aging global population. As life expectancy increases, the incidence of osteoarthritis especially knee osteoarthritis has become more widespread. This condition leads to chronic pain, reduced mobility, and diminished quality of life, prompting many individuals to seek surgical interventions like knee replacement.



In the United States alone, over 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed annually, with osteoarthritis being the leading cause. Globally, the number of individuals affected by osteoarthritis has risen significantly, with knee osteoarthritis being the most prevalent form.



This surge in knee-related disorders has led to an increased demand for knee replacement surgeries, thereby driving market growth. The aging population, coupled with lifestyle factors such as obesity and sedentary behavior, exacerbates the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, further fueling the need for surgical interventions.



In summary, the escalating incidence of knee osteoarthritis among the aging population is a significant factor propelling the knee replacement surgery market. As the global population continues to age, the demand for knee replacement procedures is expected to rise, highlighting the importance of addressing this growing healthcare challenge.



Despite the growth of the knee replacement surgery market, several challenges persist. One of the primary challenges is the high cost of knee replacement surgeries and associated post-operative care.



The financial burden of the procedure, which includes the cost of the surgery, hospital stay, rehabilitation, and long-term follow-up care, can be substantial, particularly in countries with high medical costs like the United States. For patients without comprehensive insurance coverage, these costs can be prohibitive, leading to delays in surgery or the forgoing of the procedure altogether.



Additionally, the long recovery period required after knee replacement surgery, involving physical therapy and ongoing rehabilitation, can lead to lost wages and further financial strain, compounding the issue. This high cost not only affects individual patients but also places a strain on healthcare systems, particularly in countries with significant disparities in healthcare access.



The global knee replacement surgery market is indeed highly competitive, with numerous prominent players shaping the industry's growth and innovation. Companies like Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun SE, and Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) are at the forefront, offering advanced surgical solutions, including state-of-the-art implants, robotic-assisted surgery systems, and cutting-edge technologies. These companies play a pivotal role in driving market growth by continually innovating and improving patient outcomes through enhanced products and services.



Other key players such as Enovis, MicroPort Orthopedics, and Smith & Nephew plc also contribute significantly by focusing on minimally invasive procedures, robotic systems, and personalized knee replacement implants. As the demand for knee replacement surgeries rises, particularly due to the aging population and increasing prevalence of knee-related disorders, these companies are expanding their product portfolios to meet diverse patient needs.



Additionally, Restor3D, United Orthopedic Corporation, Medacta International, and Amplitude are emerging as important players with a strong focus on custom implants, 3D printing, and improving surgical precision, which are expected to further boost the overall competitiveness in the knee replacement market.



With such a wide array of market leaders, each focusing on different aspects of orthopedic innovation, the knee replacement surgery market is expected to experience continued technological advancements, market expansion, and improved patient care outcomes.

One of the most significant emerging trends in the global knee replacement surgery market is the integration of robotic-assisted surgery and personalized implant technologies. Robotic systems, such as Stryker's MAKO and Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System, are enhancing surgical precision by providing real-time, patient-specific data, which helps surgeons achieve more accurate bone cuts and better implant placement. These technologies reduce recovery times and complications by minimizing tissue disruption, leading to faster rehabilitation and improved patient outcomes.



Additionally, advancements in 3D printing and materials science have enabled the development of customized knee implants tailored to a patient's unique anatomy. These personalized implants improve the fit and functionality of the prosthesis, potentially extending the longevity of the implants and enhancing overall knee function. Together, robotic-assisted surgery and personalized implants are driving growth in the knee replacement market by offering more efficient, effective, and accessible treatment options, ultimately transforming the landscape of knee arthroplasty.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Inclusion and Exclusion



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Patent Analysis

1.5 Case Studies

1.6 Product Benchmarking

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Impact Analysis

1.7.2 Market Drivers

1.7.3 Market Challenges

1.7.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market (by Procedure Type), ($Billion), 2024-2035

2.1 Total Knee Replacement

2.2 Partial Knee Replacement

2.3 Revision Knee Replacement

2.4 Others



3. Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market (by Product Type), ($Billion), 2024-2035

3.1 Knee Implants

3.1.1 Hybrid Implants

3.1.2 Plastic Implants

3.1.3 Metal Implants

3.1.4 Ceramic Implants

3.2 Ortho biologics

3.2.1 Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate

3.2.2 Visco supplementation Products

3.2.3 Demineralized Bone Matrix

3.2.4 Platelet Rich Plasma

3.2.5 Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

3.3 Knee Braces & Support Systems



4. Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market (by Application), ($Billion), 2024-2035

4.1 Osteoarthritis & Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.2 Degenerative Diseases

4.3 Cancers

4.4 Others



5. Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market (by End User), ($Billion), 2024-2035

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Orthopaedic Clinics

5.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centres



6. Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market (by Region), ($Billion), 2024-2035

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Key Findings

6.1.2 Market Dynamics

6.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

6.1.3.1 North America Knee Replacement Surgery Market, by Country

6.1.3.1.1 U.S.

6.1.3.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World



7. Global Knee Replacement Surgery Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

7.1 Key Strategies and Development

7.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.2 Synergistic Activities

7.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

7.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

7.1.5 Other Activities

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Top Competitors

7.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

7.2.5 Key Personnel

7.2.6 Analyst View

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

B. Braun SE

Enovis

MicroPort Orthopedics

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Allegra Orthopedics

Exactech

Smith & Nephew plc

Corin Group

Waldemar Link

Restor3D

United Orthopedic Corporation

Medacta International

Amplitude

