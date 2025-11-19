ALEC Investors Have Opportunity to Join Alector, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alector, Inc. (“Alector” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALEC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Alector issued a press release on October 21, 2025, "announc[ing] results from the Phase 3 INFRONT-3 clinical trial evaluating latozinemab (AL001) in individuals with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN)." According to the Company, its drug candidate "did not meet the clinical co-primary endpoint of slowing FTD-GRN progression," and "the secondary and exploratory endpoints, such as fluid biomarkers and volumetric magnetic resonance imaging (vMRI), demonstrated no treatment-related effects on FTD-GRN." Based on this news, shares of Alector fell by almost 50% on the next day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

