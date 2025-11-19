Cellution Biologics Inc. Announces U.S. Launch of AmnioPlast 1 and AmnioPlast Double for Ocular Surface Repair

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellution Biologics Inc., today announced the introduction of AmnioPlast 1™ (Dehydrated Monolayered Human Amnion Membrane Allograft) and AmnioPlast Double™ (Dehydrated, Dual-Layer Amnion Membrane Allograft), intended for use as a cover or barrier applied to the ocular surface following repair or reconstruction procedures of ocular disease and/or abnormalities.



Both grafts are processed aseptically to preserve the native architecture of the amnion while eliminating the need for cryopreservation. The result is convenient, ready-to-use membranes that deliver consistency and handling ease in both clinic and operating-room settings.

“These new ocular grafts expand our regenerative portfolio and give surgeons an option that combines biological performance with high quality and value,” said Shiva Arjunon, President of Cellution Biologics Inc. “AmnioPlast 1 and AmnioPlast Double reflect our commitment to advancing ocular wound care through human tissue-based solutions.”

AmnioPlast 1 is a dehydrated monolayered human amnion membrane allograft intended for use as a cover or barrier applied to the ocular surface following repair or reconstruction procedures of ocular disease and/or abnormalities.

AmnioPlast Double is a dehydrated dual-layer amnion membrane allograft that serves as a barrier and provides protective covering to the ocular surface. These products are sterile, minimally manipulated and are meticulously derived from human placental membranes obtained from healthy, consenting donors. The products are available in the United States beginning November 19.

About Cellution Biologics Inc.

Cellution Biologics Inc. is a trusted partner in advanced human tissue-based products, driven by a commitment to innovation and a legacy of excellence in placental tissue banking. Leveraging our extensive expertise in tissue processing, we deliver transformative solutions that foster a healthier future. Through aseptic processing and rigorous quality systems, we deliver safe, consistent, and ready-to-use biologic grafts that efficiently deliver impactful solutions to the market. When patient outcomes are at stake, every detail matters—Cellution Biologics is here to support your mission for excellence in care.

Media Contact:

Jon Werner | Vice President - Marketing

jon.w@cellutionbiologics.com | +1 443 315 3344

