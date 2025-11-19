INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Perrigo Company plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - PRGO

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Perrigo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 27, 2024, Perrigo reported fiscal year 2023 earnings, revealing significant acquisition and integration-related charges, including a purported one-time cash cost of an additional $35 million to $45 million for remediations to address production and facility issues in its infant formula business. The Company also disclosed a 50% decline in earnings per share compared to the prior year due to infant formula remediation actions.

On this news, Perrigo’s stock price fell $4.87 per share, or 15.14%, to close at $27.30 per share on February 27, 2024.

Then, on May 7, 2024, Perrigo released earnings for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024, revealing the significant negative impact of Perrigo’s costly actions to augment and strengthen its infant formula business.

On this news, Perrigo’s stock price fell $3.28 per share, or 9.8%, to close at $30.15 on May 7, 2024.

Then, on August 6, 2025, Perrigo issued a press release announcing earnings for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025, revealing the Company’s adjusted gross profit decreased $30 million, or 6.9%, due in part to “production variability in infant formula, leading to an increase in product scrap in the quarter.”

On this news, Perrigo’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 11.31%, to close at $23.61 per share on August 6, 2025.

Finally, on November 5, 2025, Perrigo issued a press release, announcing the Company “is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business” including a “a full range of alternatives.” The press release revealed Perrigo is “reassessing the Company’s previously announced investment in this business of $240 million.”

On this news, Perrigo’s stock price fell $5.09 per share, or 25.2%, to close at $15.10 per share on November 5, 2025.

