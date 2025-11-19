SubBase Joins ABC Tech Marketplace

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubBase , the construction material-management platform connecting field, office, and vendors in one place, announced it has joined the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Tech Marketplace. ABC’s Tech Marketplace offers innovative digital solutions to contractor members seeking to enhance and expand their technology strategies, offerings, and capabilities.

By joining this prestigious group of national construction tech companies, SubBase expands its work with specialty trade contractors to modernize materials planning, ordering, tracking, and reconciliation. This transformation enables everyday messages and documents to be structured and auditable, creating a single source of truth. Staff stay in their workflow without switching platforms, material suppliers receive clear, verifiable instructions, and project teams gain real-time visibility into material cost and availability. The result is cleaner handoffs between jobsites, offices and suppliers; fewer surprises in the field; and faster, more predictable close-outs.

Eric Helitzer , founder and CEO of SubBase, said, “ABC’s Tech Marketplace matters to SubBase because it puts the most user-friendly materials platform in front of the nation’s most active contractor network. Through 67 chapters, we gain a direct path to solving real-life material problems, training, and feedback that sharpens the product and speeds adoption where it counts—the jobsite. Joining the ABC Tech Marketplace allows us to deliver that simplicity and accountability to even more members, helping them keep crews productive, protect budgets, and finish work on time.”

Matt Abeles , ABC’s vice president of construction technology and innovation, welcomed SubBase to the Tech Marketplace, noting the company’s focus on practical, job-tested workflows. “Tech partners help ABC members close the gap among jobsites, offices, and suppliers,” said Abeles. “SubBase’s approach of converting everyday requests into structured materials data with a clear audit trail aligns with ABC’s mission to help contractors work safer, smarter, and more profitably across the project lifecycle.”

As part of its participation, SubBase will collaborate with ABC chapters nationwide to deliver demonstrations, playbooks, and training that help small, midsize and large contractors accelerate technology adoption and ROI. The company will also contribute insights on building reliable materials workflows that reduce waste, strengthen supplier relationships and bring financial clarity to every job.

To learn more about SubBase and request a demo, please visit the website here: subbase.io/subbase-demo .

About SubBase

SubBase is a leading provider of innovative construction workflow solutions, dedicated to simplifying and optimizing materials management for contractors across the industry. With a focus on purpose-built tools, SubBase empowers teams to tackle complex challenges with efficiency and confidence.

For more information about SubBase, visit www.subbase.io .

About ABC

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

