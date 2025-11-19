Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Analysis Report 2025-2035, Profiles of Novartis, Nanobiotix, Adaptimmune, and Ipsen Pharma

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soft tissue sarcoma market is projected to witness significant growth, expanding from 2024 to 2035 at a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

This growth is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of soft tissue sarcomas (STS), a group of cancers originating in the tissues that connect, support, or surround other body structures, such as muscles, fat, blood vessels, and nerves. Furthermore, the market is benefiting from advancements in targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and the introduction of innovative surgical techniques.



Soft tissue sarcoma is a rare, aggressive cancer that can occur in various forms, with symptoms including swelling, pain, and difficulty moving certain parts of the body. The diagnosis and treatment of soft tissue sarcoma have improved significantly with the advent of personalized medicine, advanced imaging techniques, and genetic profiling. These factors, combined with growing awareness, are expected to propel the market for soft tissue sarcoma treatments during the forecast period.



The global focus on improving survival rates through research into new drug therapies and treatment regimens is expected to revolutionize the treatment landscape. The ongoing development of immuno-oncology drugs and precision medicine will play a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes in the global soft tissue sarcoma market.



North America is expected to maintain a significant share of the global soft tissue sarcoma market, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness among the population, and advances in cancer treatment research. In Europe, rising investment in cancer research and treatment, along with a well-established healthcare system, will contribute to steady market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see rapid growth, fuelled by an aging population and increasing urbanization leading to a rise in cancer diagnoses.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in this report are based on extensive research and insights from primary experts, evaluating company coverage, product portfolios, and market penetration. The leading players in the global soft tissue sarcoma market include pharmaceutical companies manufacturers who are making significant strides in advancing treatments and maintaining a considerable presence in the market.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The global soft tissue sarcoma market is witnessing rising demand due to several key drivers:

Growing investment in clinical trials and the development of new therapies targeting specific sarcoma subtypes is accelerating the introduction of innovative treatment options.

The increasing global incidence of soft tissue sarcoma, driven by aging populations and environmental factors, is leading to greater demand for effective treatments

Better healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, is increasing access to novel soft tissue sarcoma treatments and expanding the market for these therapies

Limitations:

Advanced therapies are expensive, limiting patient access, especially in low- and middle-income countries

Lack of awareness leads to delayed diagnoses and restricted access to proper treatment in many developing areas

Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market: Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Ecosystem

Epidemiological Analysis of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Market Trends

Clinical Trials

Regulatory Landscape Analysis

Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Some of the prominent companies established in the global soft tissue sarcoma market include:

Novartis AG

Nanobiotix

Adaptimmune, PLC (US WorldMeds)

Ipsen Pharma

