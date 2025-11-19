Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) Honored as Bronze Winner in The 5th Annual Anthem Awards

Washington, DC, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) proudly announced that it has been named a Bronze Winner by The 5th Annual Anthem Awards in the Health: Global Awareness category.

ACRP has been recognized for its 2025 Clinical Trials Day campaign, Powered by Purpose. Organized by ACRP since 2014, Clinical Trials Day is a global celebration held each May 20 to champion the clinical research workforce and express gratitude for clinical trial participants.

The campaign sparked worldwide engagement with thousands of clinical research professionals sharing stories of what “powers their purpose” across social media and celebrating in the workplace with their peers, fostering a deep sense of professional pride in a year marked by dramatic cuts to research staff and funding.

“On behalf of our members and clinical research professionals worldwide, ACRP is honored to receive an Anthem Award for our international Clinical Trials Day campaign,” says Susan P. Landis, Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reflects ACRP’s mission-driven work and dedication to amplifying the voices of clinical research professionals who advance patient care and improve health outcomes through their careers in research. Their contributions make a lasting impact, and this award will help to inspire the next generation of this transformative workforce.”

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards include:

Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer, American Heart Association

Anjelika Lours’ Kour, Creative Director & Managing Partner, DD.NYC®

Miguel Castro, Head of Global Media Partnerships, Gates Foundation

Belén Frau, Global Communication & Positioning Manager, IKEA

Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup

Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP

Lauren Garcimonde-Fisher, Vice President of Brand, Planned Parenthood

Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op

Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok

Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom’s of Maine

“This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “This year’s winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world today.”

The 5th Annual Anthem Awards received more than 2,000 submissions from 42 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. Learn more at anthemawards.com.

About ACRP:

With more than 20,000 members, the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) is the only non-profit solely dedicated to representing, supporting, and advocating for clinical research professionals. ACRP supports individuals and life science organizations globally by providing community, education, and credentialing programs. Founded in 1976, ACRP is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to promote excellence in clinical research and whose vision is that clinical research is performed ethically, responsibly, and professionally everywhere in the world.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s sponsors and partners include AARP, Virgin Hotels NYC, The Bloom, The Social Innovation Summit, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Anthem Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites & Mobile Sites, Video & Film, Advertising, Media & PR, Podcasts, Social & Games, Apps, Software & Immersive, Creators, and new this year, AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Meltwater, KPMG, NAACP, WSJ, Fast Company, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Morning Brew, The Hustle, AIGA NY, and The Publish Press.

