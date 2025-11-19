Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2035: Increasing R&D Investments in Microbiome Modulation, Immunotherapy, and Novel Biologics are Opening New Avenues

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Treatment Type, Diagnosis, End User, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global necrotizing enterocolitis market is being propelled by several key drivers, foremost among them the rising incidence of premature births and low-birth-weight infants, which significantly increases vulnerability to NEC and necessitates advanced preventive and therapeutic interventions.

This is complemented by the increasing availability of specialized nutritional formulas and human milk-based products, designed to support the unique digestive and immune needs of preterm infants while reducing NEC risk. Furthermore, continuous advancements in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) infrastructure and technology - ranging from improved monitoring systems and diagnostic imaging to precision feeding devices - are enhancing early detection, personalized treatment, and overall survival rates, thereby expanding the scope and demand for NEC-focused solution.



The global necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) market faces significant challenges that continue to hinder optimal outcomes for affected infants. Despite advancements in treatment, NEC remains associated with high mortality and morbidity rates, particularly among extremely premature and low-birth-weight infants, creating an urgent unmet medical need. Early detection is further complicated by the limited availability of definitive diagnostic biomarkers, often resulting in delayed intervention and increased disease severity. Additionally, the industry contends with mounting legal and regulatory pressures surrounding infant formula safety, with high-profile litigations and evolving compliance requirements placing both reputational and financial strain on manufacturers and healthcare providers.



The global necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising need for effective interventions to prevent disease onset, manage acute symptoms, reduce complications, and improve survival outcomes in premature and low-birth-weight infants. Key therapeutic approaches include human milk-based nutritional products to support gut health, probiotic and microbiome-targeted therapies to restore intestinal balance, and surgical interventions such as bowel resection or peritoneal drainage for severe cases.

Recent advancements have introduced novel live biotherapeutic products, immunomodulators, and biomarker-guided diagnostics, offering more targeted, preventive, and safer treatment strategies. Leading healthcare and biotechnology companies are investing in next-generation nutrition solutions, microbiome therapeutics, and innovative diagnostic tools to enhance early detection and improve efficacy while minimizing treatment-related risks.

Precision medicine initiatives, supported by genomic profiling and microbiome analysis, are enabling more personalized interventions tailored to an infant's specific risk profile. Furthermore, growing awareness among neonatologists, improvements in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) technology, and expanding access to advanced nutritional and therapeutic solutions in emerging markets are further propelling market growth, positioning NEC management for significant clinical and technological advancements in the coming years.



The global necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) market presents substantial opportunities driven by innovation and expanding healthcare access. The growing adoption of human milk-based nutrition and probiotic therapies offers promising preventive strategies, as these approaches have shown potential in reducing NEC incidence and improving gut health in preterm infants.

Increasing research and development investments in microbiome modulation, immunotherapy, and novel biologics are opening new avenues for targeted interventions that address the disease at its root causes. Moreover, the expansion of neonatal care facilities in emerging markets, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives, is creating fertile ground for the introduction of advanced NEC diagnostics, therapeutics, and nutritional solutions to underserved populations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.3.1 U.S.

1.3.2 Germany

1.3.3 U.K.

1.3.4 China

1.3.5 Japan

1.3.6 Rest-of-the-World

1.4 Pricing Analysis

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.3 Market Opportunities



2. Global Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market (by Treatment Type), $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 Medical Management

2.1.1 Antibiotic Therapy

2.1.2 Probiotics & Prebiotics

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Surgical Intervention

2.2.1 Peritoneal Drainage

2.2.2 Laparotomy & Resection

2.2.3 Stoma Formation

2.3 Adjunctive & Supportive Therapies

2.3.1 Immunotherapies

2.3.2 Growth Factors & Cytoprotective Agents

2.3.3 Emerging Pharmacological Agents



3. Global Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market (by Diagnosis), $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 Imaging Techniques

3.1.1 Abdominal X-Ray

3.1.2 Abdominal Ultrasound (AUS)

3.1.3 Doppler Ultrasound

3.2 Laboratory Tests

3.2.1 Complete Blood Count (CBC)

3.2.2 C-Reactive Protein (CRP) & Other Inflammatory Markers

3.2.3 Blood Cultures

3.2.4 Serum Lactate Levels

3.3 Stool Tests

3.3.1 Occult Blood Test

3.3.2 Fecal Calprotectin



4. Global Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market (by End User), $Million, 2024-2035

4.1 Hospitals & NICUs

4.2 Pediatric Clinics

4.3 Academic & Research Institutes

4.4 Others



5. Global Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market (by Region), $Million, 2024-2035

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Key Findings

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.1.3.1 North America Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market, by Country

5.1.3.1.1 U.S.

5.1.3.1.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.3.1.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.1.3.1.2 Canada

5.1.3.1.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.3.1.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.4 Latin America

5.5 Middle East and Africa



6. Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

6.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

6.1.1 Funding Activities

6.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.3 Regulatory Approvals and Product Launches

6.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Product Portfolio

6.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

6.2.4 Analyst View

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Nestle

Prolacta BioScience

Baxter International

Fresenius Kabi

Philips Healthcare

Evolve Biosystems

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics

B. Braun

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3txvh9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.