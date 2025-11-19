iPR Software to Acquire Minority Shares from Founder Eric Schwartzman

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPR Software, Inc., https://www.iprsoftware.com/, a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that utilizes AI-driven digital solutions for PR and Marketing professionals, announced today that Eric Schwartzman, the founder of iPressroom and a pioneer in the digital software industry, has sold his remaining minority interest in the company.

"We are grateful to Eric for his vision in founding our company and wish him continued success," said J.D. Bowles President & CEO. "He has been an industry champion and served many roles throughout the digital media transformation."

"I happened to be in the right place at the right time, and I saw something starting to shift," said Schwartzman. "I've always had a knack for spotting change early, and iPR Software came out of that instinct. Back then, the media controlled the message. Now, organizations speak for themselves. iPR Software helped enable that shift.”

iPR Software provides digital and web solutions for NVIDIA, Dunkin’, Xerox, the American Heart Association, UCLA, and many other leading global companies and organizations. Whether it’s a website, digital asset manager (DAM), online newsroom, blog, or customized application, iPR Software’s AI-focused tools provide a dynamic digital experience for clients while delivering a long-term ROI. Backed by a 24/7/365 technical Support team, iPR Software’s personalized approach has been helping clients for nearly 20 years.

About iPR Software

iPR Software (https://www.iprsoftware.com/) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that integrates advanced AI technologies ​for companies of all sizes so they can efficiently publish, share, and manage all their digital content. Our proprietary CMS platform streamlines the entire PR and marketing workflow across a variety of applications, from content creation and distribution to media outreach and performance analytics, helping organizations enhance their visibility and reputation​ while driving audience engagement. By leveraging machine learning and natural language processing, we enable organizations to analyze performance in real time, personalize communications at scale, and automate routine tasks. The result is a smarter, faster, and more effective way to manage PR and marketing in today’s digital-first world.​

About Eric Schwartzman

Eric Schwartzman is a journalist, author, and consultant with offices in New York City and Los​ Angeles. He writes for Fast Company about how technology reshapes power and consults with​ clients on digital amplification, online visibility, and threat detection. Schwartzman has deep​ knowledge in the areas of search, social, and amplification-based algorithms including AI search​ optimization, generative engine optimization (GEO), universal and local search engine​ optimization (SEO), conversion rate optimization (CRO), pay-per-click advertising, web​ development, and content amplification strategy. His most recent book, The Digital Pivot, with a foreword by CBS News technology correspondent and former New York Times columnist David​ Pogue, delivers the digital marketing insight most MBA programs still haven’t caught up to. More​ at https://www.ericschwartzman.com

