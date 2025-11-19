Central Nervous System Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2019-2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Nervous System Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 811 central nervous system deals from 2020 to 2025. Central Nervous System Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the central nervous system deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of central nervous system dealmaking and business activities. Chapters 1, 2, and 3 provide introductions, trend analyses, and financial deal terms respectively. Chapter 4 reviews the top 25 most active biopharma companies, while Chapter 5 offers a detailed review of deals with available contract documents. Chapter 6 includes a directory of deals organized by therapeutic target.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in central nervous system deal making since 2020. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Central Nervous System Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2020

Browse central nervous system collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in central nervous system dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Central nervous system partnering over the years

2.3. Central nervous system partnering by deal type

2.4. Central nervous system partnering by industry sector

2.5. Central nervous system partnering by stage of development

2.6. Central nervous system partnering by technology type

2.7. Central nervous system partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for central nervous system partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for central nervous system partnering

3.3. Central nervous system partnering headline values

3.4. Central nervous system deal upfront payments

3.5. Central nervous system deal milestone payments

3.6. Central nervous system royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading central nervous system deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in central nervous system partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in central nervous system

4.4. Top central nervous system deals by value



Chapter 5 - Central nervous system contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Central nervous system partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Central nervous system dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by central nervous system therapeutic target



Deal Directory

Deal Directory - Central nervous system deals by company A-Z 2020 to 2025

Deal Directory - Central nervous system deals by technology type 2020 to 2025

Deal type definitions



