Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2019-2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 398 gastrointestinal deals from 2016 to 2025.



Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gastrointestinal deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters provide an orientation of gastrointestinal dealmaking and trends analysis. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 delves into dealmaking trends. Chapter 3 outlines the financial terms by stage of development, and Chapter 4 reviews the top 25 active companies. Chapter 5 details deals since 2016 with available contract documents, and Chapter 6 lists deals by therapeutic target.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gastrointestinal deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Gastrointestinal Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse gastrointestinal collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in gastrointestinal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gastrointestinal partnering over the years

2.3. Gastrointestinal partnering by deal type

2.4. Gastrointestinal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gastrointestinal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gastrointestinal partnering by technology type

2.7. Gastrointestinal partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for gastrointestinal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for gastrointestinal partnering

3.3. Gastrointestinal partnering headline values

3.4. Gastrointestinal deal upfront payments

3.5. Gastrointestinal deal milestone payments

3.6. Gastrointestinal royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading gastrointestinal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in gastrointestinal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in gastrointestinal

4.4. Top gastrointestinal deals by value



Chapter 5 - Gastrointestinal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gastrointestinal partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Gastrointestinal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by gastrointestinal therapeutic target



Companies Featured

4SC

9 Meters Biopharma

Aayam Therapeutics

Abbvie

Ab E Discovery

Aclipse Therapeutics

AdaptivEndo

AdaptVac

Adiso Therapeutics

ADL Bionatur Solutions

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aevi Genomic Medicine

AgomAb Therapeutics

AIG Hospitals

AI Medical Service

Akebia Therapeutics

Alba Therapeutics

Alfasigma

Alimentiv

Alivio Therapeutics

Allergan

Allied Digestive Health

Alma Bio Therapeutics

Altos Group

Alvit LCS Pharma

Alvotech

Ambry Genetics

Amgen

AnimalBiome

Anokion

Antibe Therapeutics

Apogee Biotechnology

Applied BioMath

Arcadia Consumer Healthcare

Ardelyx

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Ariel Precision Medicine

Aries Pharmaceuticals

Aristea Therapeutics

Artizan Biosciences

Asahi Kasei

AscentX Medical

Aslan Pharma

Assembly Biosciences

Associazione Poic e Dintorni APS

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Asymchem Laboratories

Athos Therapeutics

