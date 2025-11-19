Colorado Hazard Control Offers Guidance on Eleven Types of Radon Mitigation Systems and Their Effectiveness

Denver, CO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Radon mitigation systems are an extremely efficient and effective solution that can easily reduce radon levels in homes, schools, and commercial structures. Frequently, we have seen a reduction in radon gas levels of up to 99% once the system is complete. Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is found widely in structures throughout many areas of the U.S. It is the second leading cause of lung cancer in our country.

The good news is that a correctly installed mitigation system can reduce elevated radon levels. Utilizing a trained, state-licensed and insured contractor, such as Colorado Hazard Control, is paramount. Doing so ensures the system is installed properly using high-quality components and will provide years of uninterrupted service.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) radon mitigation guidelines establish an Action Level of 4 picocuries per liter (4 pCi/L) or higher and recommend hiring a qualified, licensed, and insured professional to install a radon reduction system. The World Health Organization (WHO) established a National Reference Level of 2.7 picocuries per liter (2.7 pCi/L), expressed as an annual average. This is significantly lower than the EPA Action Level.

The WHO’s lower guidelines are also based on the evidence that indoor radon is a leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and a significant contributor to lung cancer overall. It is essential to note that radon levels in all structures can and do fluctuate from one day to the next, one month to the next, and are significantly influenced by weather conditions. An average may more closely represent the actual radon level present within any structure. Additionally, homes with lower levels can benefit from the installation of a mitigation system, as any radon exposure, even very low levels, carries some risk. Similar to smoking one cigarette a day versus two packs a day, there is still a risk.

11 Types of Radon Mitigation Systems and Their Effectiveness

Radon mitigation can be performed in several ways, including:

Sub Slab Depressurization

Effectiveness: Very effective and often reduces radon levels by up to 99%.

How It Works: Pipes are installed into the concrete slab of the structure to suction radon gas from the soil and vent it outside. This is the most common and reliable method utilized to retrofit a structure where a radon system was not installed during construction. It utilizes the space between the slab and the soil to move radon to the suction piping and is especially effective when air moves easily through the material under the slab. The term “pressure field” is used to describe the area across the slab where radon gases are actively collected once the system is functioning. Passive Sub Slab Suction

Effectiveness: May reduce radon levels by 30% to 70%.

How It Works: This method is similar to active sub slab suction, but it relies on natural pressure differentials and air currents instead of a fan. The process relies on the stack effect, where hot air rises in a pipe or shaft and is routinely employed in combustion gas flues. It is less effective than active systems but may work better in cold climates. Drain Tile Suction

Effectiveness: Very effective and may reduce radon levels by up to 99%.

How It Works: This approach utilizes existing drain tiles (if present) that were installed during construction to control water and allow for its discharge to the exterior of the building. If present, these perforated pipes are utilized and placed under suction to collect radon gas and exhaust it to the exterior of the structure. This system is often very effective, as the piping was placed around the perimeter of the foundation and consequently extends the pressure field significantly. Sump Pit Suction

Effectiveness: May reduce radon levels by up to 99%.

How It Works: This process uses a capped sump pump as a suction point to remove radon gas from beneath the home. It is similar to the suction point created by the installation of a sub-slab depressurization system, but it utilizes an existing sump pit when present. Sump pits are often present with the perimeter drain tile piping mentioned above. The sump pit is capped and sealed to allow for proper suction, and the cap is removable to facilitate work on the sump pump, if present. Block-Wall Suction

Effectiveness: May reduce radon levels by up to 99%.

How It Works: This method removes radon from hollow block foundation walls and depressurizes them. It provides similar benefits to a sub-slab suction system, utilizing the hollow cores of the block to facilitate the movement of radon gas to suction piping. Submembrane Depressurization Crawlspace or Exposed Soil Areas

Effectiveness: Extremely efficient by reducing radon levels up to 99%.

How It Works: Heavy-duty plastic sheeting is placed over the exposed soils. Then, flexible drain tile piping is installed under the barrier to extend the pressure field and is connected to a vent pipe with a fan drawing radon from beneath the plastic barrier. This vent pipe is routed to the exterior, as is the case in all properly installed systems. Natural Ventilation in Crawlspaces

Effectiveness: Reduces radon levels in some situations.

How It Works: This approach involves opening vents or using fans to ventilate the crawlspace. This method, although inexpensive initially, is not very effective and may produce an unseen financial impact due to the ventilation of conditioned air to the exterior. Sealing Radon Entry Routes

Effectiveness: Limited effectiveness on its own and is generally of little value.

How It Works: This method involves sealing cracks and openings in the foundation and basement slab to limit radon entry. It is typically used in combination with other methods. House or Room Pressurization

Effectiveness: Performance depends on home construction and lifestyle.

How It Works: This process utilizes a fan to create positive pressure within the home, preventing radon from entering. It has an unseen energy loss due to conditioned air being forced outside, even if the amount of air moved is minimal. Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV)

Effectiveness: Variable, depending on radon levels and the availability of ventilation air.

How It Works: This method increases ventilation by introducing outdoor air while using exhausted air to regulate temperature. It is best for limited spaces, such as basements. Radon in Water Mitigation if Present

Aeration Systems: Reduce radon levels by up to 99%.

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) Filters: Reduce radon levels by up to 95%.

How It Works: Aeration systems vent radon from water into the air, while GAC filters trap radon in carbon. Aeration is more effective, but it requires maintenance to prevent contamination.

Key Considerations for Radon Mitigation Systems

You should consider several factors when researching radon mitigation systems. One is how much you’ll pay. The cost of radon mitigation systems is comparable to other common home repairs. Costs vary based on the size and design of the home and the chosen mitigation method. Systems with fans will only slightly increase utility bills.

The importance of having your system installed professionally cannot be overstated here. While inferior systems may cost less up front, they will most likely fail sooner, allow moisture to enter the structure, require additional maintenance, have an unknown energy impact, and be less effective in removing radon gas. Saving a few dollars up front may not result in actual cost savings over time.

Maintenance is another important factor, as active systems require regular maintenance. However, this is minimal and typically takes just minutes to complete. Actions include checking warning devices and replacing fans when necessary. While the life expectancy of the ventilation fans is estimated at five years, most fans will last ten years or more of continual operation when properly installed. Heat recovery ventilators (HRVs) need filter replacements twice a year and annual inspections.

Post-mitigation testing is also crucial. A radon test should be conducted within 30 days of system installation and then every two years thereafter to ensure effectiveness and continued performance. This process is simple and can be performed by the homeowner, if desired, utilizing quality testing kits. Independent testing is required in real estate transactions and schools.

Conclusion

Radon mitigation systems are a proven and effective way to reduce radon levels in structures, significantly lowering the risk of lung cancer. With proper installation, maintenance, and testing, these systems can provide long-term protection for occupants and their families.

