Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties of 425 Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 425 respiratory deals from 2016 to 2025.



The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the respiratory deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report give an orientation to respiratory dealmaking and business activities. An introduction to the report is provided in Chapter 1, while Chapter 2 delves into the trends in respiratory dealmaking. Chapter 3 analyses financial deal terms with development stages, categorized by value, payment, and royalties. Chapter 4 outlines the top 25 biopharma companies involved in respiratory deals, offering archived contract links. Chapter 5 reviews respiratory deals since 2016 with access to contract documents. Chapter 6 organises respiratory deals by therapeutic target, compiling them comprehensively.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in respiratory dealmaking since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse respiratory collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in respiratory dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Respiratory partnering over the years

2.3. Respiratory partnering by deal type

2.4. Respiratory partnering by industry sector

2.5. Respiratory partnering by stage of development

2.6. Respiratory partnering by technology type

2.7. Respiratory partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for respiratory partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for respiratory partnering

3.3. Respiratory partnering headline values

3.4. Respiratory deal upfront payments

3.5. Respiratory deal milestone payments

3.6. Respiratory royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading respiratory deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in respiratory partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in respiratory

4.4. Top respiratory deals by value



Chapter 5 - Respiratory contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Respiratory partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Respiratory dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by respiratory therapeutic target



Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Acceleron Pharma

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Aerogen

Aidoc

Akonni Biosystems

Allakos

Altavant Sciences

American Lung Association

AMO Pharma

Anthem

Arcturus Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Blue Shield of California

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

California Institute for Biomedical Research

Celgene

Children's Hospital Boston

Clalit Health Services

Cue Health

Department of Defense

Empatica

Erasmus University Medical Center

EvolvImmune Therapeutics

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Galapagos

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Harvard University

Incyte

Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Kaleido Biosciences

LightDeck Therapeutics

Mayo Clinic

Moderna

National Institutes of Health

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

University of Oxford

Vanderbilt University

Yale University

