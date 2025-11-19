Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties of 425 Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 425 respiratory deals from 2016 to 2025.
The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the respiratory deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report give an orientation to respiratory dealmaking and business activities. An introduction to the report is provided in Chapter 1, while Chapter 2 delves into the trends in respiratory dealmaking. Chapter 3 analyses financial deal terms with development stages, categorized by value, payment, and royalties. Chapter 4 outlines the top 25 biopharma companies involved in respiratory deals, offering archived contract links. Chapter 5 reviews respiratory deals since 2016 with access to contract documents. Chapter 6 organises respiratory deals by therapeutic target, compiling them comprehensively.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in respiratory dealmaking since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016
- Browse respiratory collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in respiratory dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Respiratory partnering over the years
2.3. Respiratory partnering by deal type
2.4. Respiratory partnering by industry sector
2.5. Respiratory partnering by stage of development
2.6. Respiratory partnering by technology type
2.7. Respiratory partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for respiratory partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for respiratory partnering
3.3. Respiratory partnering headline values
3.4. Respiratory deal upfront payments
3.5. Respiratory deal milestone payments
3.6. Respiratory royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading respiratory deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in respiratory partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in respiratory
4.4. Top respiratory deals by value
Chapter 5 - Respiratory contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Respiratory partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Respiratory dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by respiratory therapeutic target
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Acceleron Pharma
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Aerogen
- Aidoc
- Akonni Biosystems
- Allakos
- Altavant Sciences
- American Lung Association
- AMO Pharma
- Anthem
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Blue Shield of California
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Scientific
- California Institute for Biomedical Research
- Celgene
- Children's Hospital Boston
- Clalit Health Services
- Cue Health
- Department of Defense
- Empatica
- Erasmus University Medical Center
- EvolvImmune Therapeutics
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Galapagos
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Harvard University
- Incyte
- Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI)
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- Kaleido Biosciences
- LightDeck Therapeutics
- Mayo Clinic
- Moderna
- National Institutes of Health
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- University of Oxford
- Vanderbilt University
- Yale University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr9mhw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.