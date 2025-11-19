Bila Solar Hosts Open House to Showcase American Solar Manufacturing and the 10% Domestic-Content Advantage

Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event at Bila Solar’s Indianapolis factory highlights U.S. jobs in action, supply-chain transparency and how domestic production helps projects qualify for additional IRA savings

Bila Solar, a U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer, will open its doors to customers, partners, media, analysts and industry professionals Dec 3 and 4 for an Open House at its Indianapolis factory.

The event will offer a rare chance to witness American clean-energy jobs in action and see firsthand how domestic production strengthens trust, transparency and supply-chain security across the industry.

As the demand for American-made clean energy products continues to grow, Bila Solar is giving attendees a rare opportunity to experience U.S. manufacturing firsthand — from advanced production lines to final quality assurance. The event underscores the company’s belief that transparency builds trust and that a secure domestic supply chain starts with visibility.

“Seeing is believing,” said Wei-Tai Kwok, Head of U.S. Operations at Bila Solar. “We’re proud to show exactly what American solar manufacturing looks like today — the people, technology and craftsmanship working together to build the future of clean energy right here in the United States. This Open House is about trust and transparency because when you see it, you believe it.”

The Open House will feature guided factory tours, discussions with Bila Solar’s engineering and operations teams and insights into how domestic content can unlock additional value under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). By using U.S. components and assembling the modules in the U.S., Bila Solar enables customers to qualify for an additional 10% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) bonus — helping projects capture significant savings while supporting American jobs and clean-energy manufacturing. Guests will gain a deeper understanding of how Bila Solar’s approach delivers not only high-performance modules but also supply-chain confidence and long-term project certainty.

By inviting the industry to see its manufacturing process up close, Bila Solar is spotlighting the skilled workforce and innovation driving U.S. solar manufacturing forward. The company’s commitment to creating local jobs and maintaining full visibility into every step of production reinforces its belief that trust in clean energy starts at home.

Event Details:

Dates: Dec 3 and 4

Location: Bila Solar Factory – Indianapolis, IN

Time: Morning and afternoon tours are available

Attendance is open to customers, and members of the solar industry, including media and analysts. Space is limited. Those interested in attending can submit a request for invitation at sales@bilasolar.com.

About Bila Solar

Bila Solar is a pioneering solar energy company dedicated to transforming and powering the world through innovation in renewable energy. The company offers a diverse portfolio of high-performance solar modules, including its new 550W series of conventional dual-glass modules, proudly manufactured in the U.S.

With a strong commitment to domestic manufacturing, supply chain security and clean tech innovation, Bila Solar is accelerating the growth of American solar energy.

Bila Solar’s U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations are located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.bilasolar.com and follow Bila Solar on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Bluesky.





