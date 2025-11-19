DealHub Acquires Subskribe, Advancing AI-Driven Revenue Intelligence for Modern Enterprises

Austin, Texas, USA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Quoting, Billing, and Revenue Management in One Platform Built for the AI Era

DealHub.io , the leader in enterprise-grade CPQ, has acquired Subskribe, significantly advancing its vision for AI-driven revenue operations. The combined platform creates the most intelligent Quote-to-Revenue system available, empowering enterprises to manage complex monetization strategies with unprecedented precision and adaptability.

Building for the AI Economy

As businesses rapidly adopt AI technologies and consumption-based business models, revenue operations have become increasingly complex. Companies are simultaneously managing traditional enterprise sales, product-led growth initiatives, self-service channels, and usage-based pricing, often for the same customer. Legacy systems built for simpler business models can't keep pace with this complexity.

The acquisition addresses this challenge head-on. By aligning DealHub's enterprise-grade CPQ capabilities with Subskribe's advanced usage metering, subscription billing, and revenue automation, the unified platform delivers what modern enterprises need: one intelligent system that handles every revenue scenario with accuracy and speed.

“The impact of this acquisition will redefine the future of revenue operations,” said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub. “The Subskribe team helped pioneer subscription billing during their time at Zuora and, over the past five years, have engineered one of the most sophisticated billing and revenue solutions for the AI era. Integrating their innovation with DealHub’s industry-leading CPQ creates the most intelligent and adaptive platform for forward thinking AI-driven enterprises.”

Intelligence That Transforms Revenue Operations

The enhanced platform introduces AI-driven capabilities that move beyond simple automation into genuine intelligence. The system learns from historical patterns to suggest optimal pricing configurations and identifies expansion opportunities from usage trends.

Sales teams benefit from faster, more accurate quoting with intelligent configuration assistance. Finance teams gain automated ASC 606/IFRS 15 compliance and real-time visibility into ARR, churn, and pipeline health. Product teams can launch new pricing models in days rather than quarters. Executive leaders make strategic decisions based on live data instead of month-old reports.

One Platform, Unlimited Monetization Flexibility

DealHub’s unified revenue platform supports every monetization model modern businesses require: traditional subscriptions, usage-based pricing, milestone billing, prepaid credits, committed spend, and hybrid structures that combine multiple approaches. More importantly, it handles transitions between models seamlessly—when customers upgrade, downgrade, or shift from one pricing structure to another, the system automatically adjusts billing, updates revenue recognition, and maintains compliance.

This flexibility extends across go-to-market motions as well. Whether customers engage through enterprise sales teams, self-service portals, or product-led experiences, they're supported by the same governed platform with consistent pricing rules and financial controls.

Precision at Scale

At the heart of the platform is a unified data model that extends from CRM to CPQ to ERP, creating a single source of truth for all revenue operations. When sales configures a quote, that same configuration drives billing, usage tracking, and revenue recognition, with zero manual handoffs. Real-time metering captures usage across any dimension—compute, storage, API calls, or custom metrics—enabling accurate invoicing and transparent customer experiences.

For enterprises navigating the transition to AI-powered business models, revenue infrastructure has become mission-critical. DealHub provides the foundation to monetize confidently: launch new offerings without IT bottlenecks, maintain financial accuracy across complexity, and scale operations without proportional headcount growth.

The Path Forward

With Subskribe’s AI-native subscription management capabilities integrated into its platform, DealHub is uniquely positioned to serve as the revenue operating system for the world's most innovative enterprises. As companies increasingly compete on their ability to adapt pricing, capture consumption revenue, and deliver seamless customer experiences, DealHub delivers the precision and intelligence that the AI era demands.

