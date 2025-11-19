Roland Berger LP Partners with Verified Market Research for Automotive Fastener Market Size and Forecast

Lewes, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: Roland Berger’s Business Context

Roland Berger was founded in Munich in 1967 and now operates more than 50 offices around the world, servicing major industrial and service companies as well as public institutions.

Within its work in the automotive industry, Roland Berger recognised that one of the “hidden” but critical segments fasteners was undergoing rapid change: material substitution, electric-vehicle adaptation, regional sourcing shifts and cost pressures.

“The report was helpful and we appreciate your support throughout.”

Sherry Lu, Consultant, Roland Berger LP

This quote underlines why Roland Berger engaged VMR: the consultancy needed robust, clean data and a trusted partner to deepen its supply-chain intelligence. For Sherry Lu and her team, the objective was to bring rigorous market sizing and segmentation into advisory conversations, enabling clients to understand how fasteners play into their broader strategic bets.

The Commissioned Study: A Foundation for Strategic Decision-Making

Roland Berger engaged VMR to perform a detailed, global study of the automotive fastener market. The deliverables included:

Market sizing and segmentation by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA) and by type, material and application.

Competitive analysis and mapping of key players and market ecology.

Forecast through 2032, highlighting growth drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities.

Value-chain and cost-structure insights to inform sourcing, material strategy and product design.

Trend assessment including EV adoption, lightweighting, regionalisation of production, and supplier consolidation.





Armed with these insights, Roland Berger was able to guide its automotive clients on questions such as: Should they shift sourcing of fasteners from conventional steel to composites? How will shifts in EV powertrain design impact fastener volumes by application? What regions are poised for highest CAGR and where are pricing pressures strongest? The study thus anchored client engagements with data confidence and strategic clarity.

What the Report Covers

The Automotive Fastener Market Size and Forecast report by Verified Market Research® is a comprehensive, decision-enablement study that goes beyond raw numbers to uncover actionable insight through 2032.

Key coverage areas include:

Market segmentation by type, material and application – threaded vs non-threaded fasteners; metal vs plastic/composite material types; applications such as interior, exterior, engine & powertrain, chassis & suspension, battery systems.

– threaded vs non-threaded fasteners; metal vs plastic/composite material types; applications such as interior, exterior, engine & powertrain, chassis & suspension, battery systems. Geographic breakdown – regional market size and growth for North America, Europe (including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of LATAM) and Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of MEA).

– regional market size and growth for North America, Europe (including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of LATAM) and Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of MEA). Competitive benchmarking and value-chain analysis – key global players, regional footprints, ACE matrix categorisation (Active, Cutting-edge, Emerging, Innovators).

– key global players, regional footprints, ACE matrix categorisation (Active, Cutting-edge, Emerging, Innovators). Demand trends, pricing insights and emerging opportunities – drivers such as EV shift, lightweighting, supplier consolidation, material substitution; restraints such as commodity volatility; and opportunity mapping for fastener types and geographies.

By deeply analysing the “how” and “why” behind numbers, the report empowered Roland Berger to advise automotive clients not just on what the market size is, but what it means in practical terms for sourcing strategy, cost base and technology decisions.

Why Roland Berger Chose Verified Market Research

Roland Berger selected VMR for the firm’s reputation as a trusted global research partner, its responsive and collaborative approach, and its transparency in methodology and execution. Throughout the engagement, VMR maintained a close partnership with Roland Berger’s team, offering iterative refinement, clear checkpoints, and post-delivery support to ensure insights were tailored for consultancy usage. By linking rigorous data-triangulation (bottom-up and top-down approaches) with subject-matter expert advice, VMR delivered the kind of intelligence that consultancy teams can trust in client delivery.

“VMR’s responsiveness and depth of analysis allowed us to move fast and with confidence in a market segment that clients often overlook but that impacts cost and performance heavily.”

Sherry Lu, Consultant, Roland Berger LP

This testimonial reflects not only satisfaction with the deliverable but also strength of the working relationship: VMR as a partner, not just a vendor.

About Roland Berger LP

Roland Berger LP is the U.S. entity of the global management consultancy Roland Berger, offering strategy, operations and transformation advisory to industrial and service companies worldwide.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® is a trusted global authority in B2B research and consulting, empowering organizations for over a decade to make confident, data-backed decisions. Through deep industry expertise spanning healthcare, automotive, industrials, technology, and energy, VMR delivers actionable intelligence that drives clarity, strategy, and competitive advantage worldwide.

