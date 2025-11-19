Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties for 344 Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 344 ophthalmics deals from 2019 to 2025.



The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the ophthalmics deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transformed - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The introductory chapters of the report offer a detailed orientation to ophthalmics dealmaking. Initially, Chapter 1 serves as an introduction, and Chapter 2 discusses trends in ophthalmics dealmaking. Chapter 3 addresses the financial deal terms, with classifications based on headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment, and royalty rates. Subsequently, Chapter 4 reviews the top 25 most active biopharma companies, linking to contract publications where available. Chapter 5 provides an extensive review of signed deals since 2019, with direct online access to contract documents. Finally, Chapter 6 contains a directory categorized by therapeutic targets.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in ophthalmics deal making since 2019. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse ophthalmics collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in ophthalmics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Ophthalmics partnering over the years

2.3. Ophthalmics partnering by deal type

2.4. Ophthalmics partnering by industry sector

2.5. Ophthalmics partnering by stage of development

2.6. Ophthalmics partnering by technology type

2.7. Ophthalmics partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for ophthalmics partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for ophthalmics partnering

3.3. Ophthalmics partnering headline values

3.4. Ophthalmics deal upfront payments

3.5. Ophthalmics deal milestone payments

3.6. Ophthalmics royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading ophthalmics deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in ophthalmics partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in ophthalmics

4.4. Top ophthalmics deals by value



Chapter 5 - Ophthalmics contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ophthalmics partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Ophthalmics dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by ophthalmics therapeutic target



Companies Featured

3SBio

4D Molecular Therapeutics

AAVnerGene

Abbvie

Abeona Therapeutics

Adalvo

Advanz Pharma

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

AffaMed Therapeutics

Alcon Laboratories

Alimera Sciences

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Avista Therapeutics

Bausch Health Companies

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Biogen

BioStem Technologies

Boehringer Ingelheim

Capsida Biotherapeutics

CDR-Life

Celanese

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Coherus Biosciences

Curacle

Daiichi Sankyo

DelSiTech

DiagVR

DotBio

eSight

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Fibrogen

Formycon

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Genentech

HanchorBio

Horizon Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics

Jaeb Center for Health Research Foundation

Kowa

LianBio

Menicon

Nippon Shinyaku

Novartis

Oculogenex

Omeros

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

ProQR Therapeutics

