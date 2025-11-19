Iona University Renames School of Health Sciences to Reflect Excellence in Nursing Education, Announces Nursing Master’s Accreditation

New Rochelle & Bronxville, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iona University announced its school of health sciences has been renamed the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Nursing & Health Sciences. The change reflects the growth and impact of Iona’s nursing programs – now in their fifth year – as the University continues to attract and prepare highly skilled students called to make a difference in the field.

The announcement comes alongside news that Iona’s master’s degree program in nursing has also been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, complementing its already accredited baccalaureate nursing program.

Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., said the developments underscore Iona’s ongoing commitment to serving both its students and the community, especially as the need for skilled healthcare professionals – particularly nurses – continues to rise.

“As we grow our programs in nursing and the health sciences, we do so with our students at the forefront; their success is both the motivation and the foundation for all we do at Iona,” Carey said. “We are also deeply grateful to our partners at NewYork-Presbyterian for their collaboration and support, providing students with an exceptional advantage not only in their studies, but also as they launch meaningful, successful careers.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Iona University to grow its outstanding nursing and health sciences programs and develop the next generation of exceptional healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and chief executive officer of NewYork-Presbyterian. “Through the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Nursing & Health Sciences, we are providing a pathway for students to find successful careers caring for patients and the communities we serve.”

Exceptional Outcomes

Since launching in 2020, Iona’s nursing programs have experienced strong momentum not only in enrollment but, most importantly, in student outcomes.

Iona offers both undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, including a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing; Accelerated Second-Degree BS in Nursing; Master of Science in Nursing Education; and Master of Science in Nursing Healthcare Organizational Leadership.

At the baccalaureate level, students graduate prepared to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). Impressively, 91 percent of May 2025 graduates in Iona’s traditional, four-year bachelor’s degree program passed the NCLEX their first time sitting for the exam, which exceeds the national average.

In addition, 86 percent of Iona’s undergraduate nursing students are employed within six months of graduation, and 100 percent are employed within a year.

“Our nursing students are thriving,” said Director of Nursing Sherylyn Watson, Ph.D., MSN, RN, CNE. “They are training in world-class facilities, participating in top-tier clinicals alongside the best nurses in the country and being actively recruited by major hospitals – even before graduation. This is a testament to the quality of education and the caliber of students at Iona.”

World-Class Partnership

Bolstering these strong results is Iona’s collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian, which provides students with unparalleled access to clinical placements and full-time career opportunities after graduation.

NewYork-Presbyterian is currently the only healthcare system in New York with Magnet® recognition, the highest national honor for nursing excellence, now achieved at all of its 11 hospitals.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 10 percent of hospitals in the U.S. have achieved Magnet recognition, and NewYork-Presbyterian’s hospitals account for 11 out of New York state’s 51 Magnet hospitals.

Meeting a Growing Need

As the need for nurses continues to rise, Iona is answering the call. On the University’s 28-acre Bronxville campus, students benefit from small class sizes and immersive learning in the state-of-the-art Kelly Center for Health Sciences, where modern classrooms, simulation labs and virtual reality suites replicate real-world healthcare environments.

In addition, through Iona’s clinical partnerships with NewYork-Presbyterian, nursing students also gain exceptional hands-on experience, setting them up for success as they transition seamlessly into fulfilling careers after graduation.

The momentum continues at Iona as demand in the field continues to grow. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 5 percent from 2024 to 2034, faster than the average for all occupations. Over the next decade, the BLS projects an average of 189,100 openings for registered nurses each year. National shortages are projected until 2037, paving the way for strong demand for skilled practitioners.

Interdisciplinary Offerings

In addition to nursing, Iona offers a comprehensive range of programs designed to prepare students for impactful careers across the healthcare spectrum.

Undergraduate degrees offered through the school of health sciences include Health and Wellness (BS), Social Work (BS), and Speech-Language Pathology & Audiology (BA). At the graduate level, students can pursue advanced study in Communication Sciences & Disorders (MA), Marriage & Family Therapy (MS), Mental Health Counseling (MA), Occupational Therapy (MS), and Social Work (MSSW). Additionally, Iona is launching a new Healthcare Leadership & Innovation (MS) interdisciplinary degree as a collaboration between the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Nursing & Health Sciences, the LaPenta School of Business and the Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

Together, these programs reflect Iona’s commitment to developing highly skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals ready to lead in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.

“At Iona, our students have opportunities to learn in dynamic, interprofessional environments where rigor, innovation and practice go hand in hand not only in the classroom but in practicum/clinical placements,” said Kavita Dhanwada, Ph.D., dean of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Nursing & Health Sciences. “It is both our privilege and our passion to teach our students, training them to provide highly personal, patient-centered care.”

Learn more and explore programs at the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Nursing & Health Sciences today.

