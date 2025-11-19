Brunswick Corporation Named to Forbes 2026 America’s Best Companies List

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Forbes America’s Best Companies list, recognizing the strength, innovation, and performance of Brunswick’s businesses and its continued commitment to employees, customers, and shareholders.

“Being named one of America’s Best Companies by Forbes reflects the extraordinary work of our global teams and the strength of our long-term strategy,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Every day, our employees bring innovation, passion, and expertise to our mission of shaping the future of recreational boating and marine technology. This recognition underscores our unwavering focus on delivering leading products and world-class experiences for our customers while fostering a culture where our people can thrive.”

The second annual Forbes America’s Best Companies list evaluates organizations using more than 100 metrics across 11 categories, including financial performance, customer sentiment, employee experience and more. Forbes partnered with data and research firms such as Crunchbase, Glassdoor, HundredX, and others to conduct a comprehensive, independent assessment of overall organizational excellence.

This recognition marks another significant milestone for Brunswick, following numerous recent accolades honoring the company’s culture, leadership, and innovation.

To view the full list of the Forbes 2026 America's Best Companies, click here. For more information about Brunswick and its global portfolio of leading brands, visit Brunswick.com.







