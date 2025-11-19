Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties for 569 Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the psychiatry deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 569 psychiatry deals from 2019 to 2025. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of psychiatry dealmaking and business activities. The chapters cover various aspects of the deals: Chapter 1 offers an introduction, Chapter 2 analyzes trends, Chapter 3 details financial terms, Chapter 4 reviews top companies in psychiatry dealmaking, Chapter 5 examines deals with available contracts, and Chapter 6 lists deals by therapeutic target.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in psychiatry deal making since 2019. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse psychiatry collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in psychiatry dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Psychiatry partnering over the years

2.3. Psychiatry partnering by deal type

2.4. Psychiatry partnering by industry sector

2.5. Psychiatry partnering by stage of development

2.6. Psychiatry partnering by technology type

2.7. Psychiatry partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for psychiatry partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for psychiatry partnering

3.3. Psychiatry partnering headline values

3.4. Psychiatry deal upfront payments

3.5. Psychiatry deal milestone payments

3.6. Psychiatry royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading psychiatry deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in psychiatry partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in psychiatry

4.4. Top psychiatry deals by value



Chapter 5 - Psychiatry contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Psychiatry partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Psychiatry dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by psychiatry therapeutic target

Companies Featured

Zurich

Boston Scientific

Fujifilm

Quanterix

BioNTech

Eli Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Alkermes

Amgen

Genentech

Novartis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences

Moderna

UCB

Baxter

Incyte

Sanofi

Merck & Co

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Abbott

Roche

Takeda Pharmaceutical

GSK

Bayer

Nasdaq

Tesla

Intel

Facebook

Amazon

Microsoft

Apple

Google

Disney

Netflix

PayPal

Square

Mastercard

Visa

American Express

Nintendo

Adobe

NVIDIA

AMD

Samsung

LG

Xerox

Cisco

