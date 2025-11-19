Mammography Systems Market to Reach US$ 5,719.51 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mammography systems market was valued at US$ 2,983.2 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5,719.51 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2025-2033.

The fundamental drive behind mammography systems market growth remains the unrelenting global burden of breast cancer. In 2024, an estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the US alone. This is not a static figure; incidence rates have been slowly rising, particularly among women under 50. This demographic trend, coupled with an aging global population, ensures a sustained and growing base of individuals who require screening.

Furthermore, public health initiatives continue to bear fruit. In the United States, data from 2023 shows that approximately 80% of women aged 50 to 74 were up to date with breast cancer screening. While disparities persist—with screening rates varying from 58% in Wyoming to 77% in Rhode Island—the overall trend reflects a high level of awareness and acceptance of mammography as a critical preventative health measure.

Key Findings in Mammography Systems Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 5,719.51 million CAGR 7.5% Largest Region (2024) North America (36.60%) By Product Type Analog Mammography Systems (66.20%) By Modality Portable Mammography Systems (53.80%) By End Users In-Patient Setting (68.90%) Top Drivers Artificial intelligence integration enhances diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency.

Growing demand for personalized screening based on individual patient risk.

Expanding healthcare infrastructure and awareness in emerging global markets. Top Trends A definitive technological shift from 2D imaging to 3D tomosynthesis.

Greater engineering focus on improving patient comfort during examinations.

The adoption of cloud-based platforms for image storage and analysis. Top Challenges Ensuring robust data security for networked and connected imaging systems.

Inconsistent reimbursement policies for newer, more advanced imaging technologies.

The rising complexity of image interpretation requires specialized radiologist training.

The Evolving Target: From Age Brackets to Individualized Risk

For years, the target population in the Mammography systems market was straightforward: women over a certain age. However, 2025 is marked by a significant shift towards more personalized screening protocols. Major medical bodies are now recommending that women at average risk begin mammograms at age 40. This change alone expands the market, but the real nuance lies in the stratification of risk.

Guidelines now strongly recommend that all women, particularly Black women and those of Ashkenazi Jewish descent, undergo a risk assessment by age 25. For those deemed high-risk due to genetic mutations (like BRCA1/2), a strong family history, or prior radiation therapy, the protocol is far more intensive. These women are often advised to begin annual screening as early as age 25 or 30, supplementing their yearly mammograms with breast MRIs. This tailored approach means that a simple mammogram is no longer the sole answer; demand is growing for a complementary suite of imaging tools.

The Elephant in the Room: The Breast Density Dilemma

Perhaps no single factor has impacted the mammography systems market landscape more in recent years than the issue of breast density. As of September 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandates that all mammography reports inform patients whether their breasts are "dense" or "not dense."

This is critical for two reasons:

Masking Effect: Dense breast tissue and tumors both appear white on a mammogram, making it significantly harder for radiologists to detect cancer. The sensitivity of a mammogram can drop from over 88% in fatty breasts to as low as 62% in extremely dense breasts. Increased Risk: Having dense breasts is an independent risk factor for developing breast cancer.

This heightened awareness is creating a powerful demand for technologies that can effectively image dense breast tissue, pushing the market beyond traditional 2D mammography.

The Rise of the Adjuncts: Mammography Is No Longer a Solo Act

The limitations of mammography systems market in dense breasts have opened the door for alternative and supplementary technologies. These are not replacing mammography but are being integrated alongside it, creating a multi-modal approach to breast screening.

Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS): This has emerged as the leading supplemental screening tool for women with dense breasts. Unlike a traditional mammogram, its effectiveness is not compromised by density. Studies have shown that adding an ABUS exam to a mammogram can significantly increase cancer detection. GE Healthcare's Invenia ABUS, the first FDA-approved system for this purpose, has been shown to find 35.7% more cancers in dense-breasted women when paired with mammography. The exam in the mammography systems market is relatively quick, often lasting just 15 minutes. ABUS is also being explored as a primary screening tool in low-resource settings where mammography is unavailable.

This has emerged as the leading supplemental screening tool for women with dense breasts. Unlike a traditional mammogram, its effectiveness is not compromised by density. Studies have shown that adding an ABUS exam to a mammogram can significantly increase cancer detection. GE Healthcare's Invenia ABUS, the first FDA-approved system for this purpose, has been shown to find 35.7% more cancers in dense-breasted women when paired with mammography. The exam in the mammography systems market is relatively quick, often lasting just 15 minutes. ABUS is also being explored as a primary screening tool in low-resource settings where mammography is unavailable. Breast MRI: For women at the highest risk, an annual breast MRI is now standard practice in addition to a mammogram. MRI is the most sensitive tool for detecting breast cancer, but its higher cost, the need for a contrast agent, and a higher rate of false positives limit its use for the general population.

The impact is clear: modern imaging centers are no longer just buying mammography systems. They are building breast imaging suites, where demand for advanced mammography is intrinsically linked to the demand for high-quality ultrasound and MRI systems.

The Accessibility Divide and the Affordability Hurdle

While technology races ahead, access remains a stark global challenge in the mammography systems market. The high cost of advanced systems, particularly 3D mammography (tomosynthesis) and AI-integrated platforms, is a major barrier for smaller clinics and healthcare systems in developing countries. Many of these regions also face a severe shortage of trained radiologists to interpret the images.

Cultural barriers and a lack of awareness can also impede screening uptake in many parts of the world. To bridge this gap, innovations like mobile mammography units are being explored to bring screening to rural and underserved populations, though these programs face their own logistical and financial challenges. Even in developed nations, disparities in access and quality of care persist, particularly among minority populations.

Debunking a Market Myth: Digital Mammography in 2025

By 2025, the mammography systems market has almost completely transitioned, with digital systems representing the vast majority of new sales and installations globally. The demand for analog systems is now negligible and confined to a very small, niche segment of the market.

The upcoming dominance of digital is driven by undeniable clinical and operational advantages. Digital mammography offers superior image contrast, the ability to manipulate images post-acquisition, and significantly lower radiation doses. Most critically, the development of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (3D mammography), which has become the standard of care in many nations for its proven ability to increase cancer detection rates by 27-50% and reduce recall rates, is an inherently digital technology.

The residual demand for analog systems stems in the mammography systems market purely from extreme cost constraints. These systems are sometimes sought as second-hand units in the most resource-limited settings in developing countries, where the capital for even a basic 2D digital system is unavailable. However, this is a "last resort" market, not a growth sector. The industry's focus, investment, and future are unequivocally digital.

The Arena of Titans: Competitive Dynamics in 2025

The mammography market is dominated by a handful of key players, each carving out a strategic position through technological innovation.

Hologic, Inc.: Long considered a market leader, Hologic pioneered the widespread adoption of 3D mammography (tomosynthesis). Their strength lies in a deep focus on the entire breast health continuum, from screening to biopsy. They are now heavily integrating AI to improve diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency. GE HealthCare: GE is aggressively competing with a focus on workflow efficiency and patient comfort in the mammography systems market. Their latest Pristina Via system, showcased in late 2024 and 2025, boasts "zero-click" acquisition and faster cycle times to address the shortage of trained technologists. They are also a major force in the supplemental imaging space with their Invenia ABUS system and are heavily invested in AI through collaborations like their distribution of DeepHealth's SmartMammo AI software. Siemens Healthineers: Siemens' latest major innovation in the mammography systems market is the Mammomat B.brilliant system, which received FDA approval for its 3D technology in late 2024. Its key differentiators are speed and precision, offering a 50-degree wide-angle tomosynthesis scan in about five seconds—roughly 35% faster than some previous systems. The system also uses "flying focal spot" technology adapted from CT scanning to reduce image blurring and improve clarity, especially in dense tissue. Fujifilm: Fujifilm is carving out its niche by focusing heavily on a combination of high image quality, patient experience, and AI-driven workflow. Their Amulet Sophinity system, unveiled at ECR 2024, features AI-powered positioning guides to ensure exam consistency, new compression technology to reduce patient discomfort, and a more compact, less intimidating design.

The Future is Integrated, Intelligent, and Individualized

The demand for the mammography systems market is not diminishing; it is becoming more sophisticated. The future lies not with a single, standalone machine, but with an interconnected ecosystem. We will see deeper integration of AI, not just for cancer detection, but for assessing breast density, predicting future risk, and even identifying cardiovascular indicators from a single mammogram. The lines between screening modalities will continue to blur, with technologies like contrast-enhanced mammography offering MRI-like functional information in a more accessible format.

For manufacturers, the goal is no longer simply to sell a box. It is to provide a comprehensive solution that improves workflow, enhances diagnostic accuracy, and centers on the patient. The demand is for systems that are faster, more comfortable, emit less radiation, and provide clinicians with the sharpest possible focus in the ongoing fight against breast cancer.

Mammography Systems Market Major Players:

Allengers Medical Systems Limited

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

General Electric Company

Hologic Incorporated

Konica Milota Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

Metaltronica SPA

Planmeca OY

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Toshiba Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

By Modality:

Portable Mammography Systems

Non-Portable Mammography Systems

By End User:

Impatient Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

