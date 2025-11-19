Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report and Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties for 943 Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 943 autoimmune deals from 2016 to 2025.

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the autoimmune deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters provide an orientation of autoimmune dealmaking and business activities. The report includes an introduction, an analysis of the trends in autoimmune dealmaking, financial deal terms including stage of development, a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies, and a detailed directory of autoimmune deals by therapeutic target. Links to online contract documents are provided where available, offering comprehensive insights into each agreement.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in autoimmune dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Autoimmune deals over the years

2.3. Autoimmune deals by deal type

2.4. Autoimmune deals by industry sector

2.5. Autoimmune deals by stage of development

2.6. Autoimmune deals by technology type



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for autoimmune deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for autoimmune deals

3.3. Autoimmune deal headline values

3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments

3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments

3.6. Autoimmune deal royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading autoimmune dealmakers and deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in autoimmune dealmaking

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in autoimmune

4.4. Top autoimmune deals by value



Chapter 5 - Autoimmune deal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by autoimmune therapeutic target



Companies Featured

AbbVie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Biogen

BioNTech

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CSL Behring

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Moderna

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Argenx

Astellas Pharma

BeiGene

Boehringer Ingelheim

Blueprint Medicines

CureVac

Denali Therapeutics

Galapagos

Genmab

Harmony Biosciences

Horizon Therapeutics

Incyte

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin

MeiraGTx

Mirati Therapeutics

Natera

Neurocrine Biosciences

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Royalty Pharma

Sarepta Therapeutics

Seattle Genetics

Straumann Holding

Sutro Biopharma

UCB

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Viatris

Wuxi AppTec

Zai Lab

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i61cj0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.