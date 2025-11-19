Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report and Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, and Royalties for 3,000+ Deals by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 3,000+ oncology deals from 2020 to 2025.



The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the oncology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of oncology dealmaking and business activities. The introductory chapters focus on delivering an understanding of oncology deal structuring, with Chapter 1 offering an introduction and Chapter 2 providing a detailed analysis of trends in oncology dealmaking. Chapter 3 presents financial deal terms, categorized by headline value and other payment milestones.

The subsequent chapters review the top biopharma companies actively engaging in oncology deals, offering insights into published contract agreements and a directory organized by therapeutic targets and more.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in oncology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Oncology partnering over the years

2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type

2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type

2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for oncology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for oncology partnering

3.3. Oncology partnering headline values

3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments

3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments

3.6. Oncology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading oncology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in oncology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in oncology

4.4. Top oncology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by oncology therapeutic target



Companies Featured

1ST Biotherapeutics

2cureX

2seventy bio

3B Pharmaceuticals

3D Medicines

3SBio

3T Biosciences

4baseCare

4bases

4C Biomed

4D Path

4D Pharma

7 Hills Pharma

9 Meters Biopharma

48Hour Discovery

111

A*STAR Agency for Science

A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute

A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network

A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

A2 Biotherapeutics

A2A Pharmaceuticals

A3P Biomedical

Aadi Bioscience

Aarvik Therapeutics

Abbisko Therapeutics

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcam

AbCellera Biologics

Abdul Latif Jameel Health

AbelZeta Pharma

Abera Bioscience

Abilita Bio

Abilita Therapeutics

Abintus Bio

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals

ABL Bio

Ab Magnitude Ventures

Abound Bio

Abpro

Abramson Cancer Center

AbSci

AbTherx

AbTis

ABVC BioPharma

Abveris

ABX

Academic Breast Cancer Consortium

Accelerated Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17fizc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.