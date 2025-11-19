United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2025-2033: Emergence of Digital Food Platforms, Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes, and Increasing Tourism

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market was valued at US$ 5.25 Billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 25.36 Billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during 2025-2033. The growth of the market is fueled by urbanization, growth in consumer demand for convenience food, and expansion of international and regional QSR brands.







In the UAE, QSRs have gained immense popularity due to the fast-paced lifestyle, rising disposable incomes, and growing tourism industry. The country's diverse expatriate population has led to a demand for various cuisines, from American fast food to Middle Eastern flavors. Additionally, digital advancements, including online food delivery apps and contactless payment options, have boosted the sector's growth. The availability of global brands, as well as domestic QSR chains, is still defining the UAE's food service market and positioning it among the most vibrant markets in the region.



Drivers of Growth in the United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant Market

Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes



The rapid urbanization of the UAE has altered the eating behavior of consumers, driving demand for quick, easy, and value-for-money meals. With an expanding workforce and extended working hours, most prefer quick food over eating at a restaurant. The rise in the number of shopping malls, entertainment centers, and business districts further aids the growth of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), and they become a part of urban life.

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan outlines a sustainable development strategy aimed at enhancing happiness and quality of life, positioning Dubai as a global destination over the next 20 years. It integrates various urban development plans with Dubai's economic priorities and future needs. This is the seventh development plan since 1960, with Dubai's population increasing from 40,000 to 3.3 million, and built-up area increasing 170 times from 3.2 square km.



Emergence of Digital Food Platforms



The expansion of digital food delivery platforms like Talabat, Deliveroo, and Zomato has served to appreciably grow the QSR market in the UAE. Customers can simply order their preferred meals via mobile apps, enjoying quick delivery and numerous promotional discounts. This has prompted international and domestic QSR brands to maximize digital presence, increase delivery networks, and invest in cloud kitchens to improve service efficiency. Apr 2024, Meituan will roll out its international food delivery platform KeeTa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the next few months.



Increasing Tourism Industry



The UAE is an international tourist destination with millions visiting every year. Tourists tend to favor well-known, quick, and convenient eateries, and thus QSRs are a necessary component of the tourism sector. Visitors from Europe, Asia, and North America help fuel the rising demand for international fast-food chains. QSRs in airport terminals, hotels, and tourist sites also experience heavy traffic, which helps fuel market growth.

By the month of September 2024, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah airports handled more than 103 million passengers, and according to estimates by the General Civil Aviation Authority, there are about 150 million as of December 2024. The UAE also introduced the "National Tourism Charter" under the "UAE Tourism Strategy 2031" to encourage sustainable development within the tourism industry.



Challenges in the United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant Market

Rigorous Market Competition



The QSR market of the UAE is extremely competitive with a combination of global players, regional chains, and local ventures. Brands are required to distinguish themselves based on menu innovation, pricing, and customer experience. High rental expenses for prime space and rising marketing costs contribute to the competitive squeeze, making it challenging for players with smaller capacities to maintain profitability.



Growing Health Consciousness of Consumers



As people grow more health-conscious, demand for high-calorie fast food is under pressure. People tend to opt for healthier meals, and thus there's a transition towards organic, vegetarian, and low-calorie foods. QSR brands need to become proactive by adding healthy products, including grilled food, salads, and vegetarian dishes, to keep customers engaged while keeping pace with changing dietary trends and government health programs.

