Hyperscale Cloud Services Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Analysis of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with Focus on AI Investments, Regulatory Shifts, and Market Dynamics

Key market opportunities lie in AI innovation, edge computing, and sovereign cloud offerings by AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. These hyperscalers leverage their scale, security, and compliance to address enterprise needs and differentiate through strategic multi-cloud and AI investments.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Cloud Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analysis of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with focus on AI investments, regulatory shifts, and competitive dynamics.

Hyperscale cloud services can dynamically scale to add tens of thousands of servers that support variable processing and storage requirements. This report focuses on the dominant IaaS providers, all of which offer SaaS and PaaS solutions as well as adjacent services.

Scope

  • Provides an end-to-end view of the hyperscale cloud market, combining revenue leadership analysis with detailed coverage of 2025 product launches, AI investments, and multi-cloud strategies.

Reasons to Buy

  • Links hyperscaler innovations in AI, edge, and sovereign cloud to enterprise use cases, showing how AWS, Microsoft, and Google differentiate on scale, security, and regulatory alignment.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Report Summary
  • Product Class Scorecard
  • Market Overview
  • Market Assessment
  • Market Drivers
Companies Featured

  • Amazon Web Services
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Google Cloud
  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • Salesforce
  • Rackspace

