Hyperscale Cloud Services Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Analysis of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with Focus on AI Investments, Regulatory Shifts, and Market Dynamics

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Cloud Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysis of AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with focus on AI investments, regulatory shifts, and competitive dynamics.



Hyperscale cloud services can dynamically scale to add tens of thousands of servers that support variable processing and storage requirements. This report focuses on the dominant IaaS providers, all of which offer SaaS and PaaS solutions as well as adjacent services.



Scope

Provides an end-to-end view of the hyperscale cloud market, combining revenue leadership analysis with detailed coverage of 2025 product launches, AI investments, and multi-cloud strategies.

Reasons to Buy

Links hyperscaler innovations in AI, edge, and sovereign cloud to enterprise use cases, showing how AWS, Microsoft, and Google differentiate on scale, security, and regulatory alignment.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Summary

Product Class Scorecard

Market Overview

Market Assessment

Market Drivers

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

IBM

Oracle

Salesforce

Rackspace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcq4be

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.