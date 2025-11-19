Taiwan Excellence Rolls Out FuBear High-Five Campaign to Engage Communities Worldwide

FuBear’s journey inspires unity and giving through cheerful high-fives, strengthening connections across continents. The campaign’s playful mascot invites participation wherever he travels, sharing hope and friendly energy while supporting local causes and highlighting the spirit of Taiwanese creativity and care.





TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Excellence 's playful mascot FuBear is building bridges between people by leading the “Give Me Five! A Better Life” campaign through eleven nations. Traveling from Taiwan to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, FuBear encourages everyone to share a high-five, whether at live events or through the official campaign website.​

Each high-five goes far beyond a gesture, symbolizing a desire to create joy and goodwill among individuals with different backgrounds. The campaign asks communities to participate in local activities, contests, and digital campaigns that all promote kindness in daily life. FuBear’s presence draws crowds and creates excitement, especially among young people who quickly embrace his friendly and caring attitude.​

The fluffy character’s origins go back to the Formosan Black Bear, a beloved native animal of Taiwan. His name, derived from the Mandarin word 福 (fu), represents wishes for happiness and good fortune for everyone he meets. FuBear’s colorful story is told through comics, short films, and public appearances made possible by Taiwan Excellence’s global partnerships.​

During his journey, FuBear takes part in high-five records and interactive challenges that help raise funds for local charities and promote healthy living. In Malaysia, crowds gathered to watch him deliver hundreds of high-fives in a minute, while in Thailand, collaborations with artists help teach younger fans about friendship and environmental stewardship.​

Underlying the campaign is Taiwan Excellence’s mission to spread creativity, high-quality products, and positive energy throughout the globe. FuBear shares messages about eco-friendly choices, public health, and personal growth, making his campaign about more than just entertainment. Through every stop, he inspires people to participate in activities that create a supportive and vibrant global community.

Established in 1993 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Taiwan Excellence Award honors the nation’s most innovative brands and products, recognized for their achievements in research and development, design, quality, and marketing. The Taiwan Excellence mark is now a global emblem of superior innovation and craftsmanship, representing products that embody the essence of “Made in Taiwan.” Through initiatives like “Give Me Five! A Better Life,” Taiwan Excellence continues to champion its vision of connecting the world through creativity and excellence, one high-five at a time.

