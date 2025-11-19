Managed Hybrid Cloud Services Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Assessment of BT, DXC, IBM, Lumen, Orange, Rackspace, Telefonica, T-Systems

Key market opportunities in the managed hybrid cloud space include offering advanced FinOps tools, AI-enabled operations, enhanced security, and sovereign cloud solutions. Providers can capitalize on demand for efficient orchestration, compliance, and cost management in complex enterprise cloud environments.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Hybrid Cloud Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Evaluation of leading managed hybrid cloud providers (BT, DXC, IBM, Lumen, Orange, Rackspace, Telefonica, T-Systems) and others, with focus on FinOps, AI, security, and sovereign cloud 120 source

As demand for cloud services soared, providers of traditional hosted services expanded their catalogs to meet market requirements for migration and management support. This product class focuses on a mix of enterprise-focused companies that run the gamut from telco-based providers and cloud specialists to system integrators (SIs).

The managed hybrid cloud service providers' value proposition is they can help enterprise clients navigate often complex cloud architectures and more effectively orchestrate hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Increasingly, enterprises are pressing their cloud providers to offer FinOps - cloud financial management tools - to better measure the cost-effectiveness of their deployments and to maximize the efficiency of their environments.

Scope

  • Provides a comprehensive assessment of managed hybrid cloud leaders, highlighting 2025 innovations (Rackspace CMP, Telefonica-Wiz, Orange Quantum Defender, IBM CephaaS) that reshape orchestration, security, and sovereignty strategies source.

Reasons to Buy

  • Links provider ecosystems, FinOps tools, AI-enabled operations, and sovereign cloud offerings to enterprise priorities, showing how hybrid services deliver compliance, agility, and cost efficiency in complex environments.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Report Summary
  • Product Class Scorecard
  • Market Overview
  • Market Assessment
  • Market Drivers
  • Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

  • BT
  • DXC
  • IBM
  • Lumen
  • Orange Business
  • Rackspace
  • Telefonica
  • T-Systems
  • DigitalOcean
  • Hostwinds
  • CGI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4e4arq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cloud Architecture
                            
                            
                                Cloud Computing and Storage
                            
                            
                                Cloud Environment
                            
                            
                                Cloud Service Provider
                            
                            
                                Hybrid Cloud
                            
                            
                                System Integrator
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading