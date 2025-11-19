H-E-B Adds Food Earth to Its Aisle, Bringing Indian Flavors to Texas









Photo Courtesy of Food Earth



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Earth, an award-winning brand known for clean and authentic Indian food, is now on H-E-B shelves across Texas. The move introduces its top-selling organic, vegan, and plant-based “Heat & Eat” meals and “Simmer Sauces”, along with their soups & dips, to one of America’s most trusted grocery chains. This marks a pivotal step in the brand’s expansion across the United States.

Expanding Indian Cuisine in Texas

Food Earth’s arrival at H-E-B reflects a growing appetite for globally inspired, health-forward, convenient food products. The brand’s mission is to make real Indian food simple, accessible, and planet-conscious, with most of the offerings that are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and shelf-stable.

Each meal is ready in just 90 seconds, offering the perfect balance of nutrition, taste, and time-saving convenience. Customer favorites include Vegetable Biryani and Split Lentil Curry with Steamed Rice, dishes that allow busy professionals, students, and families to enjoy restaurant-style Indian meals without the effort.

Clean Ingredients, Global Reach

With over 10 million meals served and a footprint in 10,000+ retail stores worldwide, Food Earth continues to set benchmarks for clean-label innovation. Its products are available at major retailers including Costco Next, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel Osco, United Markets, Weis and Ralphs, alongside strong online distribution across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

The partnership with H-E-B marks Food Earth’s entry into one of America’s most dynamic food markets aligning with H-E-B’s commitment to diversity, quality, and cultural authenticity in its grocery aisles.

Iqbal Fazlani, CEO, Fazlani Foods Corp., said, “Food Earth was built on a simple belief: that real food shouldn’t require compromise. Reaching H-E-B shelves brings us one step closer to that mission. Texas represents a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, and this partnership allows us to share the flavors of India with more families, meals that are honest, plant-powered, and globally relevant. With over 10 million meals already served worldwide, we’re only getting started.”

Innovation and Sustainability

Food Earth continues to lead in packaging innovation with its “meals-in-a-tray” format and dual-pouch simmer sauce design, ensuring freshness, easy storage, and waste reduction. The brand’s shelf-stable yet preservative-free model for their leading categories reflects its commitment to both consumer convenience and dietary responsibility, a balance that positions it at the forefront of the plant-based revolution.

About Company/Organization Name

Food Earth produces organic, vegan, plant-based, non-GMO, preservative-free, and gluten-free Indian meals, sauces, along with their expanded range in soups, and dips. Its products are sold in over 10,000 stores across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, Israel, France, the UAE, and Russia amongst other places. The company’s mission is to make clean and authentic Indian food available worldwide through innovation and ethical sourcing. Visit Food Earth to learn more.



Contact Information:

Kashti Mishra

Food Earth

www.foodearth.com

Email: kashti@foodearth.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a3be307-e6be-4b87-913a-068f7f11e81a