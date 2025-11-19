Large Language Models (LLM) Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Evaluation of OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic, IBM, Meta, Cohere and Others

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Language Models (LLM): Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Evaluation of leading LLM vendors including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic, IBM, Meta, Cohere and others, with market trends and enterprise buying criteria
Generative AI (GenAI) platforms are largely based on multimodal foundation models and LLMs; these are borne out of growing interest in accessing natural language processing (NLP) to query computers, following the significant advancements in AI seen in recent years. These include machine learning and deep learning via neural networks, also called generative adversarial networks (GANs), and also the emergence of the 'transformer' architecture in 2017, representing breakthrough efficiencies in training models. Further helping pave the way for LLMs has been the massive growth in computing power driven by graphic processing units (GPUs) with parallel processing capabilities to drive GenAI workloads.
Companies Featured
- OpenAI
- Microsoft
- Amazon
- Anthropic
- IBM
- Meta
- Cohere
- Nvidia
- Mistral
- Stability AI
- Huawei
