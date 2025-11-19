



BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine continues to earn recognition for excellence in orthopedic care under the guidance of Dr. Charles Ruotolo, M.D. As founder and president, Dr. Ruotolo has built a practice of distinction, serving communities with specialists in spine surgery, trauma, joint replacement, and sports medicine.

The practice has received numerous honors, including Best Orthopedist on Long Island, and has achieved distinction for its outcomes, collaboration, and compassion. Dr. Ruotolo, a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, is consistently recognized by Newsday and other respected publications for advancing orthopedic treatment and education.

A top graduate of New York Medical College, Dr. Ruotolo completed his orthopedic residency at SUNY Stony Brook and pursued fellowship training in sports medicine and shoulder surgery in California. He is board certified and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

As Chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Nassau University Medical Center and Program Director of the orthopedic surgery residency, Dr. Ruotolo has helped guide medical education, preparing young surgeons for clinical practice. His dedication to refining surgical techniques and strengthening academic training has contributed to the success of many orthopedic specialists across the region.

Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is known for its cooperative structure and patient-first philosophy. The practice emphasizes expert surgical methods, personalized plans, and compassionate care. Its physicians coordinate treatment options that address orthopedic concerns efficiently while promoting comfort and recovery.

“Patient care always comes first,” said Dr. Ruotolo. His leadership has helped build an organization defined by excellence, collaboration, and trust. Total Orthopedics and Sports Medicine continues to set high standards for orthopedic medicine across New York, offering outstanding care tailored to each patient’s needs.

