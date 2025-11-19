Lakefusion Raises Seed Funding For AI-Powered Data Management On Databricks Lakehouse



Photo courtesy of Vikas Punna

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakeFusion, an AI-native Master Data Management (MDM) platform built for the Databricks Lakehouse, today announced it has closed its Seed funding round led by Carbide Ventures.

LakeFusion offers enterprises a modern approach to unifying critical data across various domains. By embedding AI and automation into the MDM process and integrating directly with the Databricks Lakehouse, LakeFusion enables organizations to deliver trusted data for analytics and AI at enterprise scale.

“Legacy MDM platforms were not built for today’s AI-driven world,” said Vikas Punna, Founder & CEO of LakeFusion. “Our platform brings intelligence, scalability, and simplicity to enterprise data, helping organizations unlock the full potential of the Lakehouse. This investment validates our vision and strengthens our ability to serve customers across industries.”

Industry analysts note that Master Data Management is undergoing a major transformation, with organizations seeking platforms that are AI-driven, cloud-first, and tightly integrated with modern data ecosystems. LakeFusion is part of this new generation of providers reshaping the category to meet the demands of analytics and AI.

The funding underscores the growing demand for modern approaches to trusted data as enterprises increasingly rely on AI. With this round, LakeFusion will continue expanding its reach into sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and real estate, where high-quality, unified data is essential for innovation.

“Master Data Management is becoming increasingly vital as companies race to leverage AI,” said Pankaj Tibrewal, Partner at Carbide Ventures. “At the same time, AI is transforming how MDM itself is done—faster, smarter, and at scale. We’re excited about LakeFusion because they’re leading this evolution.”

About LakeFusion

LakeFusion is an AI-native Master Data Management (MDM) platform engineered for the Databricks Lakehouse. The company’s mission is to unify critical enterprise data domains—patients, providers, properties, products, and more—while enabling trusted, high-quality data to power the next generation of analytics and AI.

About Carbide Ventures

Carbide Ventures partners with visionary founders building the next generation of enterprise technology. With a focus on AI, data, and infrastructure, Carbide provides capital and expertise to help companies scale and lead their markets.

Contact Information

Name: Vikas Punna

Designation: Founder & CEO of LakeFusion

Website: https://www.lakefusion.ai/

Email Address: contact@lakefusion.ai

Address: 11801 Domain Blvd.

Austin, TX, 78758

Contact info: +1 (469) 294-1152

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc904edf-d8df-45a5-867e-f05eb89aafd3