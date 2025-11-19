Essential Questions to Ask Your Plastic Surgeon on Your First Visit or Consultation

Fort Wayne, IN , Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choosing a facial cosmetic surgeon is one of the most important decisions in your aesthetic journey. Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, DDS, FAACS, a double-board-certified facial cosmetic surgeon at Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery, emphasizes that the initial consultation is your opportunity to ensure you're making an informed choice with the right surgeon for your specific needs.

"The first consultation at Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery sets the foundation for your entire surgical experience," explains Dr. Diepenbrock, who practices at the Dupont Circle location in Fort Wayne. "Patients should feel empowered to ask questions and gain clarity about their procedure, their surgeon's qualifications, and what to expect throughout the process."



Understanding Your Surgeon's Credentials

The most critical questions begin with your surgeon's qualifications. Dr. Diepenbrock recommends asking about board certification, specialized training, and experience with your specific procedure. As one of only a handful of surgeons who completed an American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery accredited fellowship in facial cosmetic surgery, Dr. Diepenbrock holds dual board certifications from the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

Patients should inquire about the surgeon's experience with the specific procedure they're considering and request to see before-and-after photos of previous patients with similar concerns. Understanding a surgeon's complication rates and how they handle potential complications demonstrates transparency and helps build trust.

Discussing Your Personalized Treatment Plan

Every face is unique, and your consultation should reflect that individuality. Ask your surgeon to explain their surgical approach specifically for you, including why they recommend certain techniques over others. Discuss realistic outcomes, recovery timelines, and any potential risks or side effects specific to your health history.

Dr. Diepenbrock, who serves on the board of directors for the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation and as Secretary of the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, takes a personalized approach to understanding each patient's aesthetic goals. His focused expertise solely on facial procedures allows for refined technical precision and artistic vision.

Facility Safety and Anesthesia Considerations

Don't hesitate to ask where your procedure will be performed and about the facility's accreditation. Inquire about the type of anesthesia that will be used, who will administer it, and what safety protocols are in place. Dr. Diepenbrock holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Advanced Trauma Life Support and maintains a General Anesthesia Permit, ensuring comprehensive patient safety.

Post-Operative Care and Follow-Up

Understanding your recovery process is essential. Ask about post-operative appointments, what support you'll have during recovery, and how to reach your surgeon if concerns arise. Questions about activity restrictions, pain management, and when you can expect to see final results should all be addressed during your initial visit.

Cost Transparency and Communication

Finally, discuss the total cost of your procedure, including what's included, and the available payment options. A reputable surgeon will provide clear, written estimates that are free from hidden fees.

Dr. Diepenbrock actively lectures nationally and internationally on facial cosmetic procedures and has numerous published works and research contributions, most recently presenting at the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery Annual Scientific Meeting in 2025.

The initial consultation at Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery at the Dupont Circle location is designed to be thorough, informative, and comfortable. Dr. Diepenbrock believes that educated patients make the best decisions and achieve the most satisfying results.

To schedule your consultation at the Dupont Circle location and learn more about achieving your aesthetic goals, visit DiepenbrockFacialCosmeticSurgery.com/plastic-surgeon-procedures-near-me-dupont-circle-fort-wayne-in/ or call to speak with a patient care coordinator.

About Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock

Dr. Ryan Diepenbrock, DDS, FAACS, is a double board-certified facial cosmetic surgeon specializing exclusively in facial aesthetic procedures. With practices in Fort Wayne and Warsaw, Indiana, Dr. Diepenbrock completed an American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery-accredited fellowship and holds leadership positions in multiple professional organizations. His commitment to advancing the field through research, education, and patient-centered care makes him a trusted choice for facial cosmetic surgery in Northeast Indiana.

