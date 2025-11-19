SOITEC: AVAILABILITY OF 2025-2026 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

AVAILABILITY OF 2025-2026 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on November 19, 2025 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) its 2025-2026 half-year financial report for the period ended on September 30, 2025.

The French and English version of the 2025-2026 half-year financial report is available for consultation on the Company’s website www.soitec.com.

The 2025-2026 half-year financial report includes:

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2025,

The 2025-2026 half-year activity report,

The statement of responsibility for the half-year financial report and

The statutory auditors’ review report on the 2025-2026 half yearly financial information.

Agenda

Q3’26 revenue is due to be published on February 4, 2026, after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

