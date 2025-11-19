GlobalFoundries and BAE Systems Collaborate on Semiconductors for Space 

MALTA, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced that BAE Systems will use GF’s advanced FinFET semiconductor technology in a new offering for space applications. Securely manufactured at GF’s facility in Malta, New York, this technology enables BAE Systems and others to create highly differentiated chips for electronic systems to withstand the harsh environment of space.

With its new RH12™ Storefront, BAE Systems, using its intellectual property and design techniques, has created a turnkey solution to allow for the rapid development of custom radiation-hardened semiconductor solutions for space applications. These chips are manufactured using GF’s high-volume commercial 12LP FinFET technology platform that delivers excellent processing performance, secure connectivity, exceptional power efficiency and reliability for demanding applications such as space avionics and telecommunications. With integrated features for RF, low-power memory and logic, the 12LP platform enables customizable, compact designs for increasingly complex technologies that handle processing and connectivity.

“Our work with BAE Systems is a tremendous example of the value GF can create using our feature-rich commercial semiconductor platforms to create new, highly differentiated chips for use in sensitive aerospace and defense systems,” said Ezra Hall, senior director of aerospace, defense and critical infrastructure at GF. “GF’s essential chips deliver the performance, reliability and yield of our commercial offerings but with custom enhancements for aerospace and defense applications and security features, enabled through our DMEA accreditation.”

“Our RH12 Storefront provides a turnkey solution for customers requiring radiation-hardened 12 nanometer integrated circuits,” said Joe Dziezynski, director of Space Systems at BAE Systems. “This approach uses commercial foundry technology for space missions, qualifying not only the library components but also the process for how each of those components are designed into customer integrated circuits. Customers now have a one-stop-shop for state-of-the-art microelectronics performance to complete their missions in the harsh space environment.”

BAE Systems applies radiation-hardening design techniques to enable chips to be used in space. GF is a longstanding supplier to BAE Systems and supplies chips built on its 12S0 SOI technology. The new offering on GF’s FinFET platform enables a new generation of reliable, high-performance and energy-efficient chips for space-based computing.

GF’s Malta, New York facility is accredited to securely and reliably manufacture sensitive chips for BAE Systems and other aerospace and defense customers, meeting strict standards for manufacturing semiconductors used in critical land, air, sea, and space systems. Additionally, GF complies with ITAR and EAR export controls, reinforced by GF’s industry-leading GF Shield security platform.

