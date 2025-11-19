$0.35 BTCM Presale Launch Marks First Stage of Bitcoin Munari’s Institutional-Grade Infrastructure Rollout









Bitcoin Munari begins its public presale at $0.35 while outlining early deployment details and the architectural structure of its Solana-based launch.

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Munari has opened its public presale at an initial price of $0.35, launching the first of ten fixed-price rounds that continue through the project’s January 20, 2026 SPL token release. The opening phase introduces the project’s institutional-grade infrastructure model, emphasizing structured distribution, a Solana-based initial deployment, and a multi-year roadmap that progresses toward an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027.

Solana-Based Launch Establishes High-Throughput Foundation

Bitcoin Munari begins its lifecycle on Solana, adopting the network’s established performance characteristics to support immediate utility ahead of the migration to its independent Layer-1 chain in 2027. Operating as an SPL token during the initial phase allows BTCM to rely on Solana’s low-latency execution environment, EVM-compatible smart contract integration, and fee-efficient settlement model.

The project’s early-stage technical outline includes configurable privacy features, delegated proof-of-stake participation, and support for high-volume throughput once the mainnet is released. According to the development team, the Solana-first architecture ensures continuity between user acquisition, presale distribution, and the subsequent transition to the native chain.

“Launching on an existing high-speed network enables BTCM to progress through its development phases without disrupting distribution integrity or user experience,” Bitcoin Munari spokesperson explained.

Fixed-Supply Distribution Anchored by Structured Presale Rounds

BTCM retains the 21 million token supply established in the whitepaper, aligning its long-term economics with Bitcoin’s deflationary model while adapting it to programmable infrastructure. The public presale distributes 53% of total supply across ten rounds, beginning at $0.35. All presale allocations unlock at the time of the SPL token launch on January 20, 2026.

The structure is designed to maintain transparent pricing progression, consistent token availability, and defined supply boundaries through each round. This approach ensures that presale participants receive fully unlocked tokens, avoiding vesting mechanisms and enabling direct integration into post-launch liquidity.

Multi-Year Roadmap Positioned Around 2026 Testnet and 2027 Mainnet

Bitcoin Munari’s development roadmap outlines three distinct technical phases: Solana deployment, testnet progression, and L1 migration. Public testnet access in 2026 will introduce validator onboarding, cross-chain bridge testing, and performance benchmarking for the delegated proof-of-stake consensus model.

The 2027 mainnet release will support EVM-compatible smart contracts, protocol-level privacy options, and validator-driven network governance. BTCM’s architecture incorporates the MUNARI model — Modern, Unified, Network, Autonomous, Resilient, Infrastructure — referenced once per release as part of the project’s strategic framing.

Development Transparency Supported by Audit-Ready Architecture

Initial contract deployment on Solana is structured to accommodate security reviews and audit preparation ahead of the testnet phase. The project’s technical documents outline validator requirements, mainnet migration procedures, and delegation parameters that will apply once staking becomes available.

This structure allows third-party firms to evaluate the codebase prior to the 2026 public testnet. Earlier assessments include the Solidproof smart contract audit, the Spy Wolf audit review, and the Spy Wolf KYC verification completed for the development team. These materials provide early participants with visibility into the system’s progression from SPL deployment to its dedicated Layer-1 chain.

About Bitcoin Munari

Bitcoin Munari is a fixed-supply digital asset initiative built around a phased development model that begins on Solana and transitions to an independent Layer-1 blockchain in 2027. BTCM maintains a capped supply of 21 million tokens, integrates EVM-compatible smart contracts, supports delegated proof-of-stake participation, and introduces optional privacy features at the protocol level. The platform reflects the MUNARI design framework, emphasizing long-term infrastructure, technical resilience, and consistent architecture throughout its lifecycle.

For more information, visit the official channels:

Official website — https://bitcoinmunari.com

Twitter/X — https://x.com/BTCMunari

Telegram — https://t.me/BTCMunari

Contact Name:

Mikael Kotila

marketing@bitcoinmunari.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Munari. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17a638f5-03a9-4124-b7ec-f210077cd792