IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 46 - 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from November 10th to November 14th 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|127,30000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 000
|127,60000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|127,38767
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 307
|126,70893
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|500
|128,90000
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 330
|128,80854
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|130,05000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 500
|130,56620
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|129,80000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 600
|129,93200
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|673
|130,48113
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|130,36540
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|129,70000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 527
|130,11657
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|130,36667
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 300
|130,57115
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|100
|130,55000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/11/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 500
|130,55904
|XPAR
|19737
|129,45209
