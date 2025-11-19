IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 46 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from November 10th to November 14th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/11/2025FR0010259150 300 127,30000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/11/2025FR0010259150 1 000 127,60000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/11/2025FR0010259150 300 127,38767TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/11/2025FR0010259150 2 307 126,70893XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/11/2025FR0010259150 500 128,90000CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/11/2025FR0010259150 2 330 128,80854XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/11/2025FR0010259150 600 130,05000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/11/2025FR0010259150 1 500 130,56620CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/11/2025FR0010259150 600 129,80000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/11/2025FR0010259150 1 600 129,93200XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/11/2025FR0010259150 673 130,48113AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/11/2025FR0010259150 2 000 130,36540CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/11/2025FR0010259150 300 129,70000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/11/2025FR0010259150 1 527 130,11657XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/11/2025FR0010259150 300 130,36667AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/11/2025FR0010259150 1 300 130,57115CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/11/2025FR0010259150 100 130,55000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/11/2025FR0010259150 2 500 130,55904XPAR
    19737 129,45209 
       

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 46_2025

Recommended Reading