Bluwhale Launches Stablecoin Agent For Wealth Growth Amidst Market Volatility

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluwhale, the decentralized intelligence network powering AI agent transactions across blockchains, today announced the launch of its AI Stablecoin Agent , a breakthrough designed to help individual investors grow wealth with dollar-denominated digital assets — safely and fully automated.

Stablecoins have become one of the fastest-growing asset classes in Web3, now exceeding $300 billion in market capitalization as consumers and businesses adopt digital dollars for payments, yield, and treasury management. With major networks such as Visa, Mastercard, Stripe, and PayPal now integrating stablecoin settlement, digital dollars are going mainstream.

Yet most investors still struggle to understand how stablecoins work, what differentiates them, and how to invest wisely. Stablecoins hold their value by being collateralized by real assets — typically fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, commodities such as gold, or cryptocurrencies. Others rely on algorithmic mechanisms that automatically manage supply and demand.

As markets turn volatile z, investors are converting their risk-assets into digital dollars to protect value without fluctuation. Bluwhale’s Stablecoin AI Agent , then, continuously scans hundreds of chains, protocols and DeFi platforms — from tokenized T-bills and CeFi interest accounts to DeFi lending and liquidity pools — to automatically allocate to the solution with the best returns based on your risk-profile.

“Stablecoins have grown so fast in the past year that consumers struggle to evaluate financial opportunities as well as the technical nature for every one of them,” said Han Jin, CEO, Bluwhale. “We’re giving millions of users the ability to earn competitive returns on digital dollars — safely, automatically, and without navigating technical solutions on-chain. The future of wealth building should be powered by AI agents that identify and manage financial options for you, 24/7.”

Bluwhale’s AI agents analyze, evaluate and transact in real time on the blockchain to take advantage of the surplus of stablecoins in circulation during volatile markets, creating thousands of transactions and volume for DeFi applications encompassing lending and yield strategies, trigger arbitrage opportunities, as well as liquid staking pools among others.

Each decision is personalized, taking into account a user’s Whale Score (Bluwhale’s holistic financial health metric), Bluwhale profile behavior, financial risk-appetite based on asset holdings, as well as time horizon, and overall financial goals. The result is an autonomous, always-on customized portfolio manager that helps users grow their stablecoin wealth without needing to understand and navigate complex financial and technical digital asset solutions.

“It’s a powerful flywheel — as more agents serve a single user in different aspects, it leads to more AI queries on Bluwhale’s network, which leads to more $BLUAI burned and financial value returned to users. Every stablecoin transaction by our AI agents becomes fuel for the Bluwhale network, consuming gas fees in $BLUAI,” Jin added. “Other AI agents in Bluwhale’s agent store could tackle many other financial solutions for you while being trained by your profile, preferences and behavior, rebalancing portfolios, trading memecoins and lending your assets at higher yields and efficiency.”

Gen Z and Stablecoins

Gen Z is rapidly shifting to digital dollars: 42% already use stablecoins for daily purchases, three times Gen X, and 75% would accept their paycheck on-chain (Motley Fool, 2025). With traditional finance seen as “clunky and opaque,” Bluwhale’s Stablecoin Agent delivers transparent, automated, and risk-aware financial tools that work across both wallets and major exchanges. Paired with the Whale Score — already used by 3.6 million people — the Agent turns everyday activity into real financial progress.

“The timing is perfect,” Jin said. “Stablecoin integrations are accelerating across payment networks, and AI agents will soon run most on-chain financial activity. Bluwhale is leading that transformation.”

The Stablecoin Investment Agent is available now, following Bluwhale’s $BLUAI Token Generation Event. Check it out here: https://tinyurl.com/yh8f84jv

