Global Patent Solutions Merges Advanced AI with Expert Review for Superior Patent Searches

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Patent Solutions (GPS), a leading U.S.-based patent research and intellectual property consulting firm, announces its strategic integration of advanced artificial intelligence tools throughout its patent-searching operations. The move reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to delivering the highest standard of accuracy, reliability and defensible results to U.S. law firms, corporations, universities and government agencies.

Patent litigators and attorneys today face rising pressure to uncover every possible prior art reference, avoid costly mistakes and defend research under court scrutiny. GPS’s new AI-powered, expert-validated approach addresses these pain points by combining cutting-edge technology with responsibility, nuance and the judgment of seasoned U.S. professionals.

The GPS model is purpose-built for legal professionals involved in both patent prosecution and litigation who demand deep technical expertise, rigorous confidentiality and research that is not just thorough, but fully defensible at every stage from USPTO filings to courtroom proceedings. As AI tools proliferate across the IP industry, GPS stands apart by ensuring every AI-driven insight is vetted and interpreted by U.S.-based experts, delivering research tailored to the exacting standards of prosecution and litigation attorneys alike.

“At GPS, we see AI as a force multiplier. Our advanced AI tools rapidly surface, sort and analyze massive patent datasets, but every result is guided and validated by our patent experts,” explains CEO David Odland. “This balance of technology and expertise means our clients don’t just get data; they get unwavering assurance. The essential pairing of AI technology and expert analysis guarantees the most reliable, hallucination-free prior art is uncovered. This level of certainty provides our clients with the peace of mind required for crafting airtight prosecution, litigation and IP strategies.”

Key Benefits to GPS Clients:

Faster, more precise prior art searches: AI-driven tools scan millions of documents in seconds for comprehensive, up-to-date results.

Insightful, defensible analysis: Experienced researchers interpret, verify and contextualize every finding, protecting clients from incomplete or misapplied data.

Enhanced confidentiality: Every project is managed by U.S.-based researchers with processes meeting strict confidentiality, ethical and compliance standards.

Tailored, consultative support: Clients partner directly with researchers who understand the demands of complex legal work.

Rather than touting fully automated searches or analytics, the GPS approach is distinctly expert-led. “AI brings speed and scale,” Odland notes, “but only experienced professionals can deliver the nuanced analysis and rigorous defensibility lawyers and their clients need for critical IP decisions.”

The GPS investment in AI reflects its advocacy for clients facing an increasingly complex and fast-moving IP landscape. By blending best-in-class technology with human judgment, GPS provides not just raw data, but actionable answers in support of client innovation and success.

About Global Patent Solutions

Global Patent Solutions is a premier provider of patent research and IP intelligence for U.S. law firms and corporations. Founded on a commitment to quality, confidentiality and transparency, GPS delivers expert-led, AI-powered research to meet the most demanding legal, technical and business needs. To learn more visit www.globalpatentsolutions.com.

