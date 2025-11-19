SimpleTherapy Recognized as a Top 50 Healthcare Technology Company of 2025

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleTherapy, a leader in virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) and behavioral health care solutions, is honored to be named one of The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025. This marks the company’s second consecutive year on the list, following last year’s placement in the Top 100. The recognition highlights SimpleTherapy’s ongoing dedication to providing inclusive, holistic, and accessible care tailored to each individual.

“Our inclusion in this list reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting members on their health journey through technology that’s easy to access and simple to use,” said Jeremy Oswald, President of SimpleTherapy. “We’re proud to meet people where they are, whether on their phones, tablets, laptops, or in person, while delivering care that’s truly personal and effective.”

SimpleTherapy offers five solutions that touch on an individual’s total well-being. SimpleTherapy’s solutions are:

SimpleMSK: Their flagship, comprehensive MSK solution, combines tech-guided and evidence-based care with virtual and in-person providers, where members can access a nationwide network of PT, OT, SLP, chiropractic, and acupuncture care, with same/next-day virtual visits and 24/7 triage.

SimpleBehavioral: Spanning therapy, psychiatry, substance use disorder care, and crisis care routing, SimpleTherapy delivers a complete and integrated mental health benefit administration program focusing on care and compassion at every level specific to the member's needs.

SimpleConnect: SimpleTherapy's newest solution, specific for students and families, is a 24/7, on-demand digital mental health solution that offers emotional well-being support and life-balance resources during evenings, weekends, and school breaks.

SimpleEAP: Available for employees by phone, web, or app, SimpleEAP provides 24/7/365 access to licensed mental health professionals for immediate, personalized support, including in-the-moment counseling, short-term therapy, work-life services, and manager consultations.

SimpleWellbing: In a single, integrated platform, SimpleTherapy delivers a holistic wellness experience where members can engage in evidence-based programs for stress resilience and mindfulness, sleep and energy, nutrition and weight management, activity challenges, and preventive MSK micro-sessions.





“We are constantly innovating how we can make health care more accessible for our members in our digital society” said Arpit Khemka, CEO of SimpleTherapy. “This recognition acknowledges that goal and elevates us to keep pushing forward with new technological advancements while keeping our solutions people-focused.”

For more details, read about SimpleTherapy’s recognition here.

About SimpleTherapy

SimpleTherapy is redefining care through innovative, clinically validated solutions for physical, musculoskeletal (MSK), and behavioral health. Our platform blends digital tools, virtual services, and a nationwide network of over 60,000 providers to deliver simple, personalized support. We help organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 50 companies, improve health outcomes, lower costs, and support their workforce in new, meaningful ways. Learn more at simpletherapy.com or reach out to sales@simpletherapy.com.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report is a trusted resource for insights on companies transforming healthcare through technological innovation. Its annual Top 50 list highlights organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership, impact, and commitment to advancing healthcare delivery.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d29d75a-fa9e-4feb-8670-1a0e83c713b9