Oregon Tech Collaborates with Google Public Sector to Use AI to Accelerate Research, Innovation, and Skills Development

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) announced a collaboration with Google Public Sector to embed Google Cloud’s AI and high-performance computing across the university. This effort is designed to accelerate innovative research, expand computing capacity, and empower faculty with AI tools to streamline processes like grant management.

“This collaboration builds on the innovation ethos at Oregon Tech,” said Dr. Nagi Naganathan, President of Oregon Tech. “Our faculty and students are involved in several applied research and innovation projects at any given time, but the size of our infrastructure limits the ability to find and align with new opportunities. This collaborative effort will help connect our exceptional researchers with additional opportunities and accelerate our ability to drive innovation that leads to real-world solutions. In turn, we support advanced workforce development for our industry partners.”

Oregon Tech researchers will gain access to Google Cloud’s advanced computing infrastructure, including graphics processing units (GPUs), tensor processing units (TPUs), and AI tools, along with specialized datasets for research in areas like life sciences, climate, robotics, and chip design.

Oregon Tech faculty and students are currently working on grant-funded initiatives across various disciplines, including projects focused on rural healthcare workforce development, energy solutions, and applied computing.

“This collaboration demonstrates how Google Cloud’s advanced AI and technology can support an educational institution’s innovative strategy to transform research and enhance projects to improve communities,” said Reymund Dumlao, Director, State and Local Government and Education, Google Public Sector. “We’re proud to provide Oregon Tech with the scale needed to rapidly uncover critical funding streams and accelerate meaningful research in fields from life sciences to robotics.”

Partnering with Google Public Sector aligns with Oregon Tech’s goal to be at the leading edge of student and faculty engagement, innovative teaching, and collaborative innovation partnerships. Oregon Tech is proud to be one of the first Oregon Public Universities to leverage Google Cloud.

“This collaboration is about streamlining the process for our staff so we can support more student and faculty research,” said Dr. Abdy Afjeh, Senior Vice Provost for Research at Oregon Tech. “By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, our relatively small team can focus on supporting faculty and students as they develop proposals, build collaborations, and conduct research that impacts communities and industries across Oregon and beyond.”