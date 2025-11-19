DCPSC Approves Partial WGL Rate Increase to Balance Safety, Reliability, and Affordability

Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) partially approved a rate increase for Washington Gas Light Company (WGL) that will take effect January 1, 2026 (Formal Case No. 1180). After careful consideration of thousands of pages of filed testimony from the utility and intervenors, an evidentiary hearing, post-hearing briefs, and public comments made during three community hearings and filed in the case docket, the decision reflects the required revenue necessary to ensure continued reliable and safe natural gas services for customers in the District of Columbia.

"Meeting the District’s energy needs requires balancing safety, reliability, and affordability. We understand the concerns of those advocating for environmental and health priorities as well as the importance of reliable and safe natural gas service for families and businesses who depend on it today," stated Commission Chairman Emile Thompson. "The approved rate increase for WGL reflects just and reasonable rates, but the path forward means providing bill assistance and tools to consumers and continuing to work with stakeholders on practical solutions that address energy sustainability and security,” Thompson added.

By a vote of two to one, the Commission approved a $33.4 million increase in overall revenue, which included moving $12.5 million from the PROJECTpipes surcharge to base rates. Commissioner Richard Beverly cast the dissenting vote. The approval establishes a return on equity of 9.65% and overall rates of return (ROR) of 7.43%. The Commission estimates that once the new rates take effect, the average residential heating customer’s overall bill will increase by approximately $11.24 per month, or 12.87%, on a total estimated bill of $98.57. The approved rate adjustment reflects the Commission’s commitment to balancing consumer needs with the essential requirements of maintaining safe and reliable natural gas services in the District of Columbia.

The Commission rejected WGL’s proposed Weather Normalization Adjustment. The Commission also made adjustments to WGL’s proposed rate increase, resulting in a reduction of approximately 27% from WGL’s original proposal.

This rate increase applies only to the rates and charges that WGL is permitted to impose to recover its costs for the construction and maintenance of the infrastructure used for delivering natural gas to customers in the District, as well as for distribution-related services, such as metering, billing, and customer service.

The Commission continues to assist low-income District households with their natural gas bills through the Residential Essential Service program, the natural gas discount program that provides ongoing bill relief, and the WGL Arrearage Management Program in other proceedings. The Commission is also exploring other ways to improve the affordability of utility bills.

For more information, please visit the Commission website at www.dcpsc.org. If you need assistance with utility bills, please call the Office of Consumer Services at 202-626-5120.