Arrowhead Strategy Group Launches "The Arrowhead Way" and Expands CFO Suite to Redefine Founder Finance

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrowhead Strategy Group, a strategic finance firm serving founder-led companies, has announced the official launch of The Arrowhead Way, a codified leadership and finance framework designed to transform how growth-stage businesses operate financially and culturally. Alongside this launch, the company is debuting a re-engineered Strategic CFO Suite tailored for companies scaling between $3 million and $30 million in annual revenue.





Arrowhead Strategy Group

The announcement signals a significant evolution for Arrowhead, which has rapidly earned a reputation for delivering financial clarity, behavioral insight, and strategic execution to high-integrity entrepreneurs across the country. The firm’s shift from a high-performing fractional CFO model to a category-defining strategic partner reflects a deeper belief: that the future of finance is human-first, behaviorally intelligent, and mission-aligned.

The Arrowhead Way represents the culmination of years of lived client experience, refined frameworks, and internal leadership culture. Anchored by six core values – Service Over Self, Love as a Strategy, Courageous Clarity, Growth Through Grit, Family in Action, and Do What’s Right, Not What’s Easy – the methodology equips founders with more than just financial oversight. It builds operating systems that integrate mindset, mission, and money at every level of the business.

"Finance isn’t about numbers. It’s about people," said Jarome McKenzie, Founder and CEO of Arrowhead Strategy Group. "Every founder who walks through our door is carrying weight through operational complexity, emotional pressure, and a vision that outpaces their current structure. The Arrowhead Way helps them reclaim clarity, control, and conviction in how they lead."

The enhanced Strategic CFO Suite delivers:

Tax architecture and multi-entity planning built to scale with the founder’s future

Integrated behavioral finance insights to align decision-making and leadership rhythm

Controller, accounting, and bookkeeping execution tailored to investor-ready rigor

Access to a curated partner ecosystem (legal, banking, insurance, M&A, and more)

Arrowhead’s real-world results underscore its philosophy. The firm has helped founders:

Increase EBITDA margins by 10-15% through structural clarity

Recover over $3 million in phantom profit and unlock six-figure tax refunds

Reverse seven-figure tax liabilities through correct entity reclassification

Accelerate deal timelines with diligence-ready financials and valuation enhancement

One client entered Arrowhead’s orbit with books in disarray, mid-deal collapse, and an uncertain valuation. Within days, the firm uncovered over $400,000 in uncaptured EBITDA, leading to four private equity offers and an eventual exit above the founder’s target valuation. Another client flipped a $200,000 tax bill into a refund.

"We see numbers differently because we see people differently," McKenzie said. "Our goal isn’t just to fix spreadsheets. It’s to unlock the leader’s ability to move from pressure to purpose."

The company’s philosophy rejects transactional finance in favor of relationship-driven transformation. Clients don’t just stay for the deliverables – they stay because they feel seen. Arrowhead often becomes more than a service provider; it becomes an embedded extension of the leadership team, offering guidance through growth, exits, and even personal inflection points.

This holistic approach is drawing attention at a time when many founder-led companies are navigating volatile market conditions, increased investor scrutiny, and internal scaling challenges.

"The market is shifting. Financial clarity is no longer a luxury – it’s a survival advantage," said McKenzie. "But clarity without humanity isn’t sustainable. That’s where we come in."

Looking ahead, Arrowhead aims to deepen its footprint by serving more growth-minded founders across key growth sectors including professional services, creator-led businesses, specialty manufacturing, and founder-run consumer brands.

"We’re building more than a company," McKenzie added. "We’re building a movement – one that proves love and excellence can coexist at the highest level."

About Arrowhead Strategy Group



Arrowhead Strategy Group is a Kansas City-based strategic finance firm operating remotely across the United States, helping founder-led companies scale with clarity and purpose. Offering fractional CFO leadership, tax strategy, and full-spectrum financial operations, Arrowhead specializes in building human-centered systems that align behavior, mission, and money. The firm is known for delivering investor-ready financials, unlocking hidden profitability, and serving as a trusted strategic partner across growth and exit phases. For more information, visit https://arrowheadstrategygroup.com.

