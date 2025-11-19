Local Removals Company Expands Services Across Sussex

HOVE, EAST SUSSEX, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOVE, EAST SUSSEX - November 19, 2025 - -

Cheese Removals and Transport, a family-run removals company based in Hove, has announced the expansion of its professional moving services across several new areas in Sussex. The company, which has established a strong reputation for reliable and friendly removals throughout Brighton and Hove, will now offer its full range of home and family removals, national relocations, and apartment moving services to residents in Worthing, Portslade, Shoreham-by-Sea, Lancing, and Haywards Heath.

Since launching in 2023, Cheese Removals and Transport has grown steadily by focusing on customer care, transparent pricing, and efficient service delivery. The decision to expand into these neighbouring towns comes in response to increasing demand from residents across the region who have sought a local team offering dependable, stress-free moving solutions.

The company's expansion strengthens its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality removals throughout East and West Sussex. By expanding its service area, Cheese Removals and Transport aims to make professional moving assistance more accessible to both homeowners and tenants who value personalised service and fair pricing.

"From the start, the goal has always been to make moving day as smooth and worry-free as possible," said Alessio Giambrone, co-founder and business owner of Cheese Removals and Transport. "Expanding into new areas is a natural step for us because we've seen how much people value a removals team that's approachable, transparent, and genuinely enjoys what they do. We want to bring that same standard of care to more communities across Sussex."

The expansion encompasses key residential and commercial hubs across the region, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for professional removals services in rapidly developing areas. The team will now operate more frequently between Hove, Worthing, and Haywards Heath, ensuring that clients across coastal and inland towns can benefit from the same efficient and dependable service.

Cheese Removals and Transport is recognised for its flexible and transparent pricing approach, charging by the hour rather than through fixed, high-cost packages. This model provides clients with a fair and accurate cost based on the time required for each job, rather than relying solely on volume or distance. Smaller moves are completed more affordably, while larger relocations benefit from capped pricing for long-distance journeys.

The company's fleet of modern Luton and long-wheelbase vans is equipped with protective materials, including blankets, straps, and trolleys, to ensure that belongings are transported safely. Each vehicle is maintained to a high standard and operated by trained professionals who handle furniture, appliances, and fragile items with care.

In addition to home removals, Cheese Removals and Transport also provides family relocations, apartment moves, completion day removals, and national moving services. The company's team members are trained to manage the unique challenges of each type of move, from navigating tight stairways and limited access in apartments to coordinating large-scale family relocations.

With over 200 five-star Google reviews, the business has established its reputation through word of mouth and community recommendations. Customers frequently highlight the company's friendly staff, punctuality, and efficiency as reasons for choosing Cheese Removals and Transport.

"Our team takes pride in doing the job properly," added Alessio Giambrone. "We approach every move with a sense of responsibility and respect for our clients' time and possessions. The feedback we receive from customers is what motivates us to keep improving. We're looking forward to supporting even more residents as we continue to grow."

The company's decision to expand across Sussex aligns with wider trends in local housing and relocation. With increased demand for property in coastal and commuter towns, more residents are seeking reliable moving services that can accommodate flexible schedules and a range of property sizes. Cheese Removals and Transport's flexible structure allows it to adapt to these needs while maintaining a high standard of service.

Cheese Removals and Transport's local roots remain at the heart of its identity. Based in Hove, the company remains an active part of the Brighton and Sussex community, employing local staff and supporting regional clients. Its approach combines the professionalism of a national moving firm with the friendliness and familiarity of a local business.

The business's expansion into Worthing, Portslade, Shoreham-by-Sea, Lancing, and Haywards Heath marks another milestone in its growth journey. The company aims to continue building long-term relationships with clients and strengthen its presence across Sussex through reliable, customer-focused service.

Residents in the new service areas can now book removals directly through the company's website, ensuring easy access to quotes, scheduling, and consultation. Cheese Removals and Transport anticipates increased demand in the coming months as word spreads about its availability in these locations.

