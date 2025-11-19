NOVARC RANKS NO. 381 FASTEST GROWING COMPANY IN NORTH AMERICA ON THE 2025 DELOITTE TECHNOLOGY FAST 500™

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc. (“Novarc”), a full-stack AI robotics company pioneering automated welding solutions, today announced the company has ranked No. 381 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Novarc grew 188% during this period, based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

“It's truly an honour to be on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in the company of those driving innovation in North America. This achievement would not be possible without the hard work and innovation of our talented team. We are excited for the future as we are a driving force in automation by bringing the precision of human expertise through AI to articulated robots, cobots and mechanized welders, helping manufacturers automate difficult welding jobs that could not be automated before.”

Novarc previously ranked No. 375 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner in 2024.

“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year period, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

###

About Novarc Technologies:

As a proven pioneer in the field of welding automation, Novarc Technologies is a full-stack AI robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of automated welding solutions for challenging welding applications. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is recognized by customers globally for its impact in the fabrication industry. For more information, visit novarctech.com

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™:

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

To be eligible, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that significantly contributes to their revenue; have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year revenues of at least US$5 million; have been in business a minimum of four years; and be headquartered in North America.

Media Contact:

Debra Hadden; Novarc Technologies Inc.

debra@novarctech.com +1 778 879-6272







