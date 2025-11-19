Higher Purpose Healing Celebrates 110+ 5-Star Google Reviews, Reinforcing Its Role as New Orleans’ Leading Trauma-Informed Healing Center

New Orleans, LA , Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher Purpose Healing, a trauma-informed healing center specializing in nervous-system–focused bodywork and integrative energy medicine, today announced the expansion of its trauma-informed healing sessions following the milestone achievement of 110+ 5-star Google reviews. This milestone reflects the center’s growing credibility as one of the most trusted resources for trauma-informed healing in New Orleans.





Hands-on energy healing services designed to regulate the nervous system and release trauma.

Higher Purpose Healing blends Eastern energy bodywork with Western-informed insight into the physiology of trauma, helping clients release long-held emotional blocks, chronic pain patterns, and stress-driven tension. Many clients describe the experience as transformative, noting that the nervous-system–centered healing approach helps unlock patterns that traditional modalities often cannot reach. More details about the methodology are available on the center’s official website.

One client shared, “I came in feeling like I had been carrying a lifetime of tension. After one session, something finally shifted—I could breathe again.”

Another noted, “This work got to the root of trauma in a way nothing else ever touched. My nervous system finally feels like it’s not fighting itself.”

A Trauma-Informed Model Rooted in Nervous System Regulation

This trauma-informed, body-centered healing model integrates breath awareness, craniosacral rhythm, meridian work and mapping, fascial tracking, and intuitive energetic scanning in gentle, non‑invasive sessions designed to safely unlock and release deeply held trauma responses, support nervous system regulation, and promote long-term systemic balance. A complete overview of session structure can be found on the Healing Sessions Overview page.

This body-centered method supports long-term coherence and relief by helping the system shift out of survival states and back into balance. Clients often report breakthroughs where traditional massage therapy, talk therapy, and symptom-focused treatments plateau.

Higher Purpose Healing’s approach resonates with individuals who feel disconnected from their bodies or are navigating burnout, anxiety, or post-traumatic symptoms. Its services are particularly aligned with those seeking a holistic method to reset their nervous system and reconnect with inner stability.

Growing Demand Supported by Real Client Transformations

“Every review represents a nervous system shifting out of survival mode and into peace,” said Matthew Ancira, Founder and Lead Practitioner at Higher Purpose Healing. “These 110+ 5-star reviews are not just numbers — they are stories of restoration and clients finally returning home to themselves.”

More information about Matthew’s background and clinical approach can be found in the center’s About Matthew Ancira section.

Dr. Lisa DeFusco Ancira, holistic wellness specialist and clinical partner, added:

“Trauma is held in the body, not just the mind. When clients receive care that honors the physiology of trauma without pressure or re-triggering, the system can reorganize, reconnect, and repair. Our work is about meeting people where they are and guiding their nervous system back into stability.”

Clients seeking both verbal and nonverbal, somatic-forward approaches continue to turn to Higher Purpose Healing as nervous-system–based healing grows in recognition. Many individuals have shared their progress through public case study videos, including Case Study Video 1, Case Study Video 2, Case Study Video 3, Case Study Video 4, Case Study Video 5 and Case Study Video 6.

Additional client feedback can be found among the center’s 110+ 5-star Google reviews.

Serving Those Seeking Real, Lasting Healing

Higher Purpose Healing supports individuals navigating emotional overwhelm, chronic activation, trauma patterns, burnout, surgical recovery, and somatic disconnection. Many clients choose this approach after hitting plateaus in traditional therapy or bodywork.

To learn more about session structure or book an appointment, visit the center’s Booking Portal.

Higher Purpose Healing expects continued growth as awareness of nervous-system–based healing enters mainstream conversations. By word of mouth, the practice is increasingly sought out by medical professionals, first responders, therapists, and individuals navigating trauma, chronic pain, burnout, or emotional overwhelm.

Higher Purpose Healing founders Matthew Ancira and Dr. Lisa DeFusco Ancira lead the center’s trauma-informed, nervous-system–centered healing model in New Orleans.





About Higher Purpose Healing



Higher Purpose Healing offers trauma-informed healing sessions that integrate energy medicine and nervous system regulation to support individuals seeking relief from emotional, psychological, and physical stress patterns. The practice specializes in hands-on healing approaches that emphasize safety, presence, and deep restoration.

Press Contact



Matthew Ancira

Founder & Lead Practitioner

support@matthewancira.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/BHYynZsbjUs