Esri Canada and Canadian Wildlife Federation Announce Major Boost to Nature-based Education

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More students, educators and community groups will gain access to high technology mapping software and nature-based learning to enhance environmental stewardship, thanks to a new partnership between Esri Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF).

Esri Canada is contributing $1 million in geographic information system (GIS) software and consulting services over the next five years to support the development of powerful new digital tools that will help conserve important species and habitats across Canada. As part of this initiative, Esri Canada and CWF will partner with the newly launched Canadian Centre for Nature-based Education (CCNbE) to build an education GeoPortal that expands access to innovative tools and data.

“This is an incredible opportunity for wildlife conservation and education,” said Sean Southey, CEO of CWF. “Esri Canada’s generous support will help ensure that Nature-based Education reaches every corner of the country. With Esri Canada and our other partners in the Canadian Centre for Nature-based Education we want to ensure that every Canadian is informed, inspired and activated to support conservation efforts in their communities.”

Critical thinking, problem solving and environmental stewardship expand when people have the technologies and training to understand geospatial mapping, monitor local ecosystems, such as schoolyards or nearby parks, and analyze patterns like species distribution, water quality and climate impacts.



”GIS uses digital geography to connect all of Canada’s communities into a network of people focused on preserving nature,” said Alex Miller, president, Esri Canada. “We’re thrilled to support CWF and its partners in inspiring the next generation of environmental champions.”

This contribution from Esri Canada will also support CWF’s efforts to utilize more advanced ArcGIS tools to assess wildlife connectivity, guide pollinator migration and meadow habitat creation/restoration, and address issues such as entanglements for the critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. “These new tools will help make our conservation efforts both more efficient and more impactful and allow us to speak a common digital language with conservationists and educators across the country,” Southey said.

The announcement was made at Esri Canada’s GIS Day in Canada virtual event attended by more than 1,000 guests.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

About Esri Canada:

Founded in 1984, Esri Canada provides geographic information system (GIS) solutions that empower people in business, government, and education to make informed and timely decisions by leveraging the power of mapping and spatial analytics. These solutions enable organizations to better manage their resources, plan their future and collaborate within and beyond their organization. Esri Canada’s products and services help advance successful digital transformation. The company serves more than 14,000 organizations from 14 offices across Canada and is based in Toronto. Esri Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 13 consecutive years. More information can be found at esri.ca. Follow Esri Canada on X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Canadian Centre for Nature-based Education (CCNbE):

The CCNbE is a new national initiative dedicated to enhancing hands-on, nature-based learning experiences in schools, schoolyards, communities and public green spaces across the country. The Centre aligns its work around the National Environmental Learning Framework, focusing on priorities such as hands-on nature-based learning, equity-driven access for Indigenous, rural, urban and underserved communities, career-connected learning for green skills and training for educators to confidently integrate conservation, climate action and biodiversity education.

Backgrounder:

GIS technology supports nature-based learning in many ways, including:

Field data collection, visualization and analysis: GIS allows students to collect biodiversity data during outdoor activities, then visualize and analyze it collaboratively using online maps.

GIS allows students to collect biodiversity data during outdoor activities, then visualize and analyze it collaboratively using online maps. Habitat and species monitoring: GIS supports habitat suitability modelling and wildlife tracking, enabling learners to see and understand migration patterns and conservation strategies. These activities can be scaled from local school projects to national and global biodiversity initiatives.

GIS supports habitat suitability modelling and wildlife tracking, enabling learners to see and understand migration patterns and conservation strategies. These activities can be scaled from local school projects to national and global biodiversity initiatives. Storytelling with maps: GIS helps students create multimedia narratives about conservation projects, wildlife corridors or climate change impacts, combining science with communication skills.

Quick Fact:

Esri’s ArcGIS technology is used in more than 3,500 schools by more than 240,000 educators and students across Canada.



