Oxylabs’ Project 4β Wins Silver and Community Voice at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards

VILNIUS, Lithuania, November 19, 2025 — Oxylabs , a leading web intelligence platform, is pleased to announce that its pro bono initiative Project 4β has been recognized in the 5th annual Anthem Awards with a Silver Award and the Community Voice Award, voted by the public, in the Responsible Technology : Team & Internal Initiatives – Corporate Social Responsibility category.

Selected from over 2,000 submissions across 42 countries, the 5th Annual Anthem Awards honor exceptional social impact work. Project 4β’s contributions, including monitoring disinformation and emerging threats, supporting investigative journalism, and enabling environmental, economic, and political research, reflect that standard. “This year’s winners are a source of hope,” said Anthem Awards General Manager Patricia McLoughlin.

Project 4β offers researchers, journalists, and mission-driven institutions, including NGOs and nonprofits, free access to Oxylabs' public web data collection tools and expertise. By removing technical and financial barriers, it enables the scalable collection of public web data to advance research and strengthen public-interest work worldwide.

“Through Project 4β, we want to put powerful web data tools into the hands of people working for the public good and to demonstrate that web intelligence is no longer a ‘nice to have’, but a critical instrument for tackling today’s most complex problems – from countering misinformation to understanding environmental economic and social risks,” said Julius Černiauskas, CEO of Oxylabs. “This recognition from the Anthem Awards reinforces that building this future on responsible data collection practices is just as important as the technology itself.”

Launched in 2022, Project 4β now empowers a global network of partners, helping to remove barriers to public web data collection and enabling transparent, evidence-based work. Collaborations span researchers from leading academic institutions, such as Northwestern , Stanford , and Carnegie Mellon University, and organizations including The Pulitzer Center, Forbes, ICIJ, and, most recently, welcomed Follow the Money, CeMAS , Doublethink Lab and Insight Crime .

Oxylabs’ infrastructure powers Bellingcat’s Auto-Archiver , helping journalists capture and preserve online content before it is altered or removed. Company's web scraping solutions enabled Global Witness to analyze thousands of organizations attending COP29 and identify fossil fuel lobbyists.

In Lithuania, 4β has worked with the Environmental Protection Department to apply web crawling technologies to uncover environmental violations, further demonstrating how web data can support enforcement and accountability.

The initiative also addresses highly sensitive challenges, such as combating online child sexual abuse material. In partnership with the Lithuanian Communications Regulatory Authority (RRT) , the Oxylabs team created an AI-powered tool that automatically scans Lithuania’s IP address space to find harmful images related to child sexual abuse.

Looking ahead, Project 4β aims to further broaden access to responsible web data tools for those working in the public interest. The initiative invites students, researchers, and organizations committed to impact-driven work to apply and explore collaboration opportunities, gaining tailored support and free access to Oxylabs’ technology and expertise to advance their missions.





About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times FT 1000 list for several consecutive years. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season’s sponsors and partners include AARP, Virgin Hotels NYC, The Bloom, The Social Innovation Summit, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Anthem Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

