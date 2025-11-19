THEON Invited by OCCAR to Sign Contract Revision

PRESS RELEASE

19 November 2025 - Theon Sensors SA, fully owned subsidiary of Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce that it has been officially invited by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), together with Hensoldt AG (HENSOLDT), to sign the first Contract Revision of its existing contract for the supply of additional advanced man-portable equipment.

Pursuant to last week’s formal approval procedures by the two participating nations, Germany and Belgium, THEON and HENSOLDT will proceed with the official signing of the OCCAR Contract Revision on December 10, 2025, for the purchase of several thousand systems which are expected to materially increase THEON’s existing backlog. As per customary procedures, details of this Contract Revision will be announced at market closing of same date.





About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 240,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.

