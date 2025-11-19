Evry Jewels Expands Presence in Europe and Australia

Photo Courtesy of Evry Jewels

Quebec City, Quebec, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evry Jewels has announced a strategic expansion into major retail markets across Europe and Australia. The jewelry retailer, known for its fashionable and affordable collections, is broadening its operations to meet growing international demand. Following steady sales growth in North America, the company continues to attract younger consumers seeking high-quality, accessible jewelry.

According to the team at Evry Jewels, recent performance data reflects strong overseas engagement from customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and several Australian cities. The expansion supports the company’s long-term plan to increase global availability while keeping prices within reach. Distribution networks have been upgraded to support faster delivery times, with most orders fulfilled within twelve hours and shipped in under two days. The move positions Evry Jewels as a global brand ready to meet the expectations of modern jewelry shoppers.

Customer reception has been positive, with consistent feedback praising the brand’s commitment to affordability, style, and quick service. Current bestsellers, including stackable rings, hand chains, and waterproof bangles, continue to define the company’s appeal. These items are crafted to fit active lifestyles while addressing common buyer concerns such as tarnishing or skin irritation. The practical blend of function and trend has made Evry Jewels a staple in everyday accessories for millions of consumers.

Evry Jewels’ social media presence has also played a major role in driving its international growth. With more than three million followers engaged across digital platforms, the company maintains an active connection with global audiences. Campaigns targeting European and Australian markets celebrate local fashion communities and encourage customer participation through creative contests and style features. This interactive model reflects the brand’s approachable identity and digital fluency.

The company reports that it now serves over five million customers worldwide, supported by ten retail locations in North America and growing logistics capability across continents. Annual revenue is estimated at fifty million dollars, marking an eightfold increase over the last two years. By expanding into new territories, Evry Jewels continues its mission to make stylish, durable jewelry available to customers everywhere, strengthening its presence while remaining true to its inclusive vision of accessible fashion.



About Evry Jewels



