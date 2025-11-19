SmallCorp Partners with VariGuard to Protect Abraham Lincoln’s Handwritten Gettysburg Address

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s visitors can now experience Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address

in SmallCorp’s archival exhibit case using VariGuard electronically dimmable SPD-SmartGlass.

Springfield, Illinois, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation...” With these words, Abraham Lincoln began what would become one of the most revered speeches in American history. Today, exactly 162 years since Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address in 1863, visitors to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum can view this historic speech in Lincoln’s own handwriting. The museum will offer free admission November 19 to mark the event, and the revered document is a centerpiece of the museum's new exhibit, Lincoln: A Life and Legacy that Defined a Nation.

The Gettysburg Address document is extremely light-sensitive – even modest light exposure can permanently damage it. For that reason, the museum has typically displayed it only about ten days each November before returning it to dark storage. Now, with SmallCorp’s exhibit case using electronically dimmable conservation glass provided by their partner VariGuard, the museum can exhibit this national treasure for extended periods.

For details of today’s event and information about Lincoln’s speech and the need to protect it, we invite you to read the following news release from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum: Lincoln’s Most Famous Speech on Display at ALPLM, Where Admission is Free Nov. 19.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum wanted to share this historic document with many more visitors while still providing the highest level of protection possible. To support extended exhibit periods and meet strict conservation requirements, the museum turned to SmallCorp to design and manufacture a custom conservation display case specifically for the Gettysburg Address. The viewing panel uses electronically dimmable conservation glass by VariGuard, based on SPD-Smart light-control technology licensed from Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR). This enables the museum to gain precise control over how much light reaches the document.

At the touch of a button, the SPD-SmartGlass in the SmallCorp case instantly changes from light-blocking to transparent. In its dark state, it blocks more than 99.5% of incoming visible light, and more than 99.5% of UV radiation – dramatically reducing cumulative light exposure to Lincoln’s document. The only time the Gettysburg Address is exposed to full viewing light is when visitors are actively looking at it, giving the museum the confidence to extend exhibit periods while still protecting this irreplaceable manuscript.

In addition to protection, the SmallCorp case with electronically dimmable SPD-SmartGlass creates an interactive experience for museum visitors. When the glass is dark, the Gettysburg Address is concealed, building anticipation about what is behind the opaque panel. When activated, the glass instantly becomes transparent, revealing the original handwritten Address. This dramatic “reveal” effect allows the museum to both safeguard the document and engage visitors in a memorable way each time the case is activated.

“For a document as important and as light-sensitive as the Gettysburg Address, every detail of the archival exhibit case is critical,” said Mike Dunphy, Director of Sales and Marketing at SmallCorp. “We engineered this case specifically for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s conservation goals and visitor needs, and our partner VariGuard supplied SPD-SmartGlass that tightly controls when and how light reaches the manuscript. It’s very rewarding to know that our case is helping the museum share this national treasure with more people, while still protecting it for the future.”

Dan Dyble, Co-Founder of VariGuard, commented, “Our SPD-SmartGlass is used to protect important artifacts in museums around the world, but helping to safeguard the Gettysburg Address carries a very special meaning. Our electronically dimmable conservation glass, based on SPD-Smart technology from Research Frontiers, dramatically reduces damaging light while people are not viewing an object, and reveals it instantly when they are. We’re honored that SmallCorp selected VariGuard’s smart museum glass for this project and that our technology is helping more visitors experience this historic document in Lincoln’s own hand.”

About SmallCorp

SmallCorp, based in Greenfield, Massachusetts, designs and manufactures archival exhibit cases, museum-quality picture frames, aluminum honeycomb panels, and other conservation products for the display, protection, and storage of works of art and historic objects. Since 1972, SmallCorp has specialized in custom, conservation-grade casework and structural supports used by museums, libraries, archives, and cultural institutions across the United States and around the world. In addition to high quality manufacturing, SmallCorp is known for environmental consciousness – their 36,000 square foot manufacturing facility is solar-powered and optimized for energy efficiency. More information is available at www.smallcorp.com.

About VariGuard SmartGlass

VariGuard SmartGlass is based on patented SPD-Smart light-control technology developed by Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR), and VariGuard is licensed by Research Frontiers to use this technology in museum and display applications. VariGuard’s electronically dimmable conservation glass limits an object’s light exposure to the moments when people are actually viewing it, while also blocking more than 99.5% of UV radiation. VariGuard offers museums and private collectors standard-size and custom-fabricated picture frames, wall cases, table cases, and other display enclosures using SPD-SmartGlass. More information is available at www.VariGuard.com.

